Automotive

Nifty Index Retreats, Tata Motors Soars on Last Trading Day of 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:44 am EST
Nifty Index Retreats, Tata Motors Soars on Last Trading Day of 2023

As the last trading day of 2023 dawned, the Indian equity indices took a slight dip, with the Nifty index wrapping up the session below the 21,750 mark. This retreat was largely attributed to investors taking advantage of the recent sharp rally to book profits. Despite the mild pullback, the broader market focus remained robust, with midcap stocks outperforming their larger counterparts.

(Read  Also: PM Modi Lauds Success of Viksit Bharat Yatra; Credits Community Engagement)

Outshining the Pack: Tata Motors and the Auto Sector

Within this dynamic market landscape, Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automotive manufacturers, emerged as a notable performer. Its stock price soared to an unprecedented high, helping to propel the entire auto sector upward. This sudden surge was a clear indication of the outperformance of the automobile industry, amidst the slight retreat in the Nifty index.

Market Movements: A Bird’s Eye View

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 72,240.26. The wider gauge Nifty declined 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 21,731.40. However, both the Nifty and BSE Sensex have rallied by about 20 per cent each in the year 2023. Among the top losers were BPCL, the State Bank of India, ONGC, Infosys, and Coal India, while Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Nestle India emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty basket.

(Read Also: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Assures Strict Action amid Rising Security Concerns)

Looking Ahead: Analysts Weigh In

Analysts Nandita and Santosh Nair have their gaze fixed on the unfolding market scenario. Considering the trading patterns and the consistent outperformance of specific sectors like the automobile industry, they continue to explore stocks that are currently on their radar. While the market witnessed some profit booking on the last trading day of the year, the analysts expect the euphoria to continue with the onset of the New Year, largely due to the anticipated rate cuts and drop in bond yields.

With foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pouring in funds and a strong year for Initial Public Offerings, the analysts envisage the stocks marching towards new highs. In their view, the Indian startup scene is set to add a staggering USD 400 billion of market value over the next 2-3 years, potentially listing 150 private firms on the stock market.

0
Automotive India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

