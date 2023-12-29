en English
Business

Nifty Index Records Best Gain Since February 2021: What’s Next?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:20 pm EST
Nifty Index Records Best Gain Since February 2021: What’s Next?

The Indian stock market has witnessed a significant surge in the Nifty index during the December series, with an impressive growth of 1646 points. The Nifty index, a benchmark for the Indian equities market, has seen an overall increase of 2921 points over the last two series, marking a positive trend for investors and traders.

Historical Performance and Future Projections

The latest series recorded an 8.2% rise, the best performance since February 2021. This upward trend indicates a buoyant market sentiment and a hopeful outlook for the coming months. Notably, stocks such as Vineet Laboratories, Innovative Tyres & T, Banka Bioloo, and Kalpataru Power have shown significant increases, contributing to the overall positive trend in the market. The Nifty Pharma and BSE Axis Bank Share Price have also made headlines with their performance.

January Series: A Historical Dip?

Despite the recent gains, historical data from the last five January series indicates a typical marginal dip during this period. This trend might be attributed to several factors, including market corrections and seasonal fluctuations. It is crucial for investors to consider this historical trend while formulating their investment strategies for the upcoming January series.

Market Volatility and FIIs’ Stance

Currently, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) hold 70% long positions in Index Futures. Historically, such a stance has often led to a negative outcome. This, combined with both December-January rollovers and open interest (OI) being higher than average, suggests increased activity and potential volatility in the futures and options market.

The Nifty is projected to advance towards the next overhead resistance of 22,200 levels in the near term. Market indicators suggest that the Nifty is likely to see immediate resistance at 21,800, followed by 21,829 and 21,876 levels. The GIFT Nifty futures stood at 21,958 points after making a high of 21,958 points. Thus, investors and traders are advised to remain vigilant and make informed decisions in the current market scenario.

Business Investments Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

