en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nifty and Sensex Achieve Historic Highs in Indian Stock Market

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Nifty and Sensex Achieve Historic Highs in Indian Stock Market

The Indian equity benchmarks have scaled new heights, with the 30-share BSE Sensex hitting an all-time high of 73,288.78 and the NSE Nifty index reaching a record pinnacle of 22,081.95. This monumental surge in the domestic bourses has generated around Rs 1.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation, reflecting the robust health of the Indian economy and the positive sentiment of investors.

Driving Factors Behind the Market Rise

The key catalysts propelling the stock market to these historic highs include a significant surge in IT stocks, a strong performance by banking counters, and a positive outlook for railway stocks due to an expected record rise in Budget allocation for the sector. The IT sector, represented by giants such as Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and HCL, played a major role in driving the Nifty 50 to its fresh peak of 22,081 points and the Sensex to 73,288 points.

Nifty’s Green Zone and Market Capitalisation

Currently, 26 out of Nifty’s 50 constituents are trading in the green zone, indicating the bullish trend that the Indian stock market is experiencing. This positive performance has pushed the market capitalisation of the NSE-listed companies to a staggering ₹369 lakh crore.

Nifty’s Record-Breaking Journey in 2023

In the calendar year 2023, the Nifty 50 broke multiple record highs, including touching 19,000 in June and reaching levels of 20,000 and 21,800 in September and December, respectively. These milestones underscore the resilience and strength of the Indian stock market and offer promising signs for future growth trajectories and investment opportunities.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Hercules Site Services Outperforms Market Expectations with Record-Breaking Revenue and Earnings
In a remarkable financial turnaround, Hercules Site Services PLC, a leading labour supplier for the UK infrastructure sector, has significantly outperformed market predictions with its record-breaking earnings for the financial year ending September 30, 2023. A nearly fourfold surge in pretax profit from GBP 160,685 to GBP 641,321 and a 71% leap in revenue to
Hercules Site Services Outperforms Market Expectations with Record-Breaking Revenue and Earnings
Kabale Leaders Urge Swift Handover of Central Market Amid Economic Concerns
40 seconds ago
Kabale Leaders Urge Swift Handover of Central Market Amid Economic Concerns
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
42 seconds ago
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale: A Bonanza for iPhone 13 Pro Buyers
30 seconds ago
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale: A Bonanza for iPhone 13 Pro Buyers
MSM Malaysia Extends CFO's Garden Leave Amid Internal Investigation
35 seconds ago
MSM Malaysia Extends CFO's Garden Leave Amid Internal Investigation
Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer
38 seconds ago
Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer
Latest Headlines
World News
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
8 seconds
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
18 seconds
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
25 seconds
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
28 seconds
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
40 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
41 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
43 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
47 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
57 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app