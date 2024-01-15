Nifty and Sensex Achieve Historic Highs in Indian Stock Market

The Indian equity benchmarks have scaled new heights, with the 30-share BSE Sensex hitting an all-time high of 73,288.78 and the NSE Nifty index reaching a record pinnacle of 22,081.95. This monumental surge in the domestic bourses has generated around Rs 1.9 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation, reflecting the robust health of the Indian economy and the positive sentiment of investors.

Driving Factors Behind the Market Rise

The key catalysts propelling the stock market to these historic highs include a significant surge in IT stocks, a strong performance by banking counters, and a positive outlook for railway stocks due to an expected record rise in Budget allocation for the sector. The IT sector, represented by giants such as Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and HCL, played a major role in driving the Nifty 50 to its fresh peak of 22,081 points and the Sensex to 73,288 points.

Nifty’s Green Zone and Market Capitalisation

Currently, 26 out of Nifty’s 50 constituents are trading in the green zone, indicating the bullish trend that the Indian stock market is experiencing. This positive performance has pushed the market capitalisation of the NSE-listed companies to a staggering ₹369 lakh crore.

Nifty’s Record-Breaking Journey in 2023

In the calendar year 2023, the Nifty 50 broke multiple record highs, including touching 19,000 in June and reaching levels of 20,000 and 21,800 in September and December, respectively. These milestones underscore the resilience and strength of the Indian stock market and offer promising signs for future growth trajectories and investment opportunities.