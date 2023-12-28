Nifty 50 Surges to New All-Time High Amid Favorable Market Trends

On December 28, the Nifty 50 index surged to a new all-time high, surpassing the 21,700 mark. This was largely due to favorable global market trends, a weakening dollar index, and reduced crude oil prices. The rise in the Indian stock market was also influenced by investor anticipation regarding a potential pivot in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The Nifty 50 saw an increase of 82.40 points, or 0.38 percent, to reach 21,737.20 around midday, with a mixed performance in individual stocks where some gained and others declined.

Options Market Activity

The options market saw a flurry of activity, with bulls actively supporting the market at the 21,700 and 21,650 strike prices, indicating limited downside risk at current levels. However, resistance was evident as call option writers established positions at the 21,750 strike and higher, suggesting potential headwinds for further upward movement.

Analysts’ Outlook

Analysts, including technical analyst Sameet Chavan, express optimism for continued market momentum, with immediate resistance levels identified at 21,800-21,850. The market is expected to show some volatility, particularly as traders roll over their positions to the January futures and options series ahead of the December derivatives series expiry.

Individual Stock Performance

In terms of individual stocks, companies in the metals sector, such as Hindustan Copper, NMDC, SAIL, and National Aluminium Co, added long positions benefiting from the dollar’s decline. Conversely, firms like Laurus Labs, Dr Lal Path Labs, Biocon, and Delta Corp saw short positions added, suggesting the potential for a downturn. Investors are cautioned to seek guidance from certified experts before making investment decisions.