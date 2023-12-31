Nifty 50 Faces Resistance: A Shift to Sideways Market Action Ahead?

In the last week of 2023, the Nifty 50 index witnessed a surge of 382 points or 1.8 percent, closing at 21,731, while the BSE Sensex rallied 1,133 points or 1.6 percent, closing at 72,240. This upward trend in the broader markets showcased the strength of foreign institutional investments, along with the robustness of the macroeconomic conditions. With the US Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts in 2024 and global economic data releases in sight, experts anticipate the market will uphold its upbeat momentum in the upcoming week.

Foreign Institutional Investors Flocking

The increased buying interest exhibited by foreign institutional investors played a pivotal role in the market reaching new records and amassing gains of 8 percent for the month. The majority of market experts predict a significant influx from both foreign and domestic institutional investors in 2024. The Nifty 50 index, however, is experiencing resistance in the 21,800-22,000 zone, with support levels at 21,700-21,500.

Rate Cut Anticipation and Sectoral Outlook

Speculations of a 1.5-2 percent rate cut by the US Fed in 2024 have sparked optimism, with sectors like PSUs, consumer staples, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals expected to yield healthy returns. Prominent figures are expressing optimism about India’s trajectory and future prospects. With inflation and interest rates expected to cool off next year and global growth predicted to mend in 2025, the investor focus is likely to shift from economics to elections globally.

Technical Analysis and Astrological Indications

Despite the bullish sentiment, technical analysis suggests that a break below 21,090 could signal the first sign of a trend reversal. Astrological analysis using ZodiacAnalyst software suggests that the retrograde motion of Planet Jupiter and Rahu in Nakshatra Revati indicates a favorable period for consumption, FMCG, and infrastructure companies. However, from January 14, when the Sun enters Capricorn, caution is advised. This period, known as the ‘Ambush zone,’ is considered ideal for short selling.

Trading Strategies for the New Year

The first few days of 2024 present unique trading opportunities. January 1, 2024, is expected to see a bullish day with higher opening indices. January 2, 2024, is suggested as a good day for a contrarian approach in trading. January 3, 2024, is anticipated to be a volatile day with opportunities for pattern failure stocks and positive movements in select heavyweight stocks, FMCG, and IT sectors.