New Gold Inc’s Share Price Drops, But Future Seems Promising

Shares of New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) experienced a drop of 2.05% in the last trading session, closing at $1.43 per share. The company’s market cap now stands at $978.83 million. On this day, the trading volume was recorded at 3.1 million shares, compared to the average daily volume of 5.17 million over the past 10 days and 3.68 million over the past three months.

Analysts’ Opinions and Predictions

Analysts have given an overall consensus Hold recommendation to NGD, with an average rating of 2.73. The stock has received various ratings, including Sell by 2 analysts, Hold by 4, Buy by 4, and Underweight by 1. The consensus price target stands at $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%.

Performance and Growth

Despite the recent decline, NGD’s performance over a 30-day period shows a gain of 1.42%. The company has outperformed its industry peers with a 25.44% increase in the past six months and an annual growth rate of 375.00%, significantly higher than the industry average of 6.60%.

Financial Projections

The expected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected at $0.02. The company’s revenue estimates for the current and next quarter stand at $187.44 million and $206.72 million respectively, indicating a growth from the corresponding quarters last year. Furthermore, New Gold Inc’s earnings growth rate over the past five years stands at 12.51%, with a 341.11% increase expected in 2024 and a 5.00% per year growth over the next five years.

The next earnings report is expected to be released between February 14 and February 19. Major shareholders include insiders owning 0.37% and institutional holders owning 50.58% of the shares, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the top institutional holder as of June 29, 2023, holding 9.51% of the shares.