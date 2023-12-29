en English
Cybersecurity

New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Emerges as Global Concern

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:14 am EST
New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Emerges as Global Concern

In a significant development, a new COVID-19 sub-variant, JN.1, has emerged as a global concern, raising questions about its potential implications for public health measures and vaccine efficacy. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a ‘variant of interest’ due to the rapid rise in cases across countries. This new variant has quickly become dominant in the United States, accounting for 44.2% of new COVID-19 infections.

The Current COVID-19 Situation

In Malaysia, no new COVID-19 variants have been detected, and the situation remains under control, according to the Health Minister. Most reported cases involve mild symptoms and do not require hospital treatment. The circulating variant in Malaysia is Omicron, with its subvariants being XBB.1.16, XBB.1.5, EG.5, and JN.1.

Emergence of the JN.1 Variant

India has detected 109 cases of JN.1, with over 4,000 active COVID-19 cases and several deaths reported. Despite this, the Union Health Ministry in India states that JN.1 is not a cause of immediate concern. However, there are concerns about the infectiousness and vaccine escape properties of this new sub-variant, and questions about the effectiveness of booster shots and the need for masking up again.

Impact of JN.1 in the United States

The new SARS-CoV-2 strain, JN.1, has quickly become dominant in the United States. The CDC believes it is either more transmissible or better at evading the immune system, but there is no evidence that it presents an increased risk to public health. Updated COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments are expected to be as effective against JN.1 as against other currently circulating variants. Despite this, the new variant adds a significant burden of infections and subsequent risk of long COVID.

Preventive Measures and Public Health Advice

The Health Ministry in Malaysia continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its related variants. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, individuals with chronic diseases and individuals with low immunity are strongly encouraged to wear face masks in crowded places or on public transport. The public also needs to get correct and authentic information related to cases of respiratory infections including COVID-19 from reliable sources.

Muhammad Jawad

