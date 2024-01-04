Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Sees Noteworthy Trading Day
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) experienced an intriguing trading day on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock price saw a rollercoaster ride, fluctuating dramatically throughout the day. However, it managed to close at $486.88, representing a slight uptick from its opening price—despite an initial dip. This latest trading performance sets the company’s stock price within a 52-week range of $283.22 to $500.89.
Netflix’s Financial Health
Over the past five years, Netflix has witnessed a steady growth trajectory, with its annual sales increasing by 19.22%. The average annual earnings per share (EPS) stands at a promising 22.11%. Moreover, the company boasts a substantial market capitalization of $205.05 billion, with $431.55 million in float and $445.35 million in outstanding shares. This is not a small feat for a company that employs 12,800 dedicated individuals globally and reports a gross margin of +39.37, an operating margin of +17.82, and a pretax margin of +16.65.
Ownership and Insider Transactions
Netflix demonstrates a healthy mix of insider and institutional ownership—1.40% and 81.24% respectively—with recent insider transactions taking place in December 2023. This indicates a balanced and secure control of the company’s stocks, thereby promoting investor confidence.
Performance and Projections
For the latest quarter, Netflix reported an EPS of $3.42, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.22. The company’s net margin stood at +14.21, with a return on equity of 24.53. Analysts predict an EPS of $3.73 for the current fiscal year and a 22.11% EPS growth for the next fiscal year, with a long-term projection of a 24.35% increase over the next five years. This indicates a strong performance and a promising future for the company.
Key Financial Ratios
Netflix’s quick ratio was reported at 1.29, with a price to sales ratio of 6.26 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 36.12. The company’s diluted EPS stands at $10.03. It is expected to reach $2.21 in the next quarter and $15.92 in a year. The stock’s volatility was lower over the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, suggesting a relative stability in its performance.
Resistance and Support Levels
With a 50-day Moving Average of $455.51 and a 200-day Moving Average of $405.18, Netflix has established several resistance and support levels. The first resistance level is at $481.48, while the first support level is at $458.69. These figures provide an insight into potential future stock price movements and are crucial tools for investors and traders alike.
