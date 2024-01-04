en English
Business

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Sees Noteworthy Trading Day

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Netflix Inc. (NFLX) experienced an intriguing trading day on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock price saw a rollercoaster ride, fluctuating dramatically throughout the day. However, it managed to close at $486.88, representing a slight uptick from its opening price—despite an initial dip. This latest trading performance sets the company’s stock price within a 52-week range of $283.22 to $500.89.

Netflix’s Financial Health

Over the past five years, Netflix has witnessed a steady growth trajectory, with its annual sales increasing by 19.22%. The average annual earnings per share (EPS) stands at a promising 22.11%. Moreover, the company boasts a substantial market capitalization of $205.05 billion, with $431.55 million in float and $445.35 million in outstanding shares. This is not a small feat for a company that employs 12,800 dedicated individuals globally and reports a gross margin of +39.37, an operating margin of +17.82, and a pretax margin of +16.65.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Netflix demonstrates a healthy mix of insider and institutional ownership—1.40% and 81.24% respectively—with recent insider transactions taking place in December 2023. This indicates a balanced and secure control of the company’s stocks, thereby promoting investor confidence.

Performance and Projections

For the latest quarter, Netflix reported an EPS of $3.42, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.22. The company’s net margin stood at +14.21, with a return on equity of 24.53. Analysts predict an EPS of $3.73 for the current fiscal year and a 22.11% EPS growth for the next fiscal year, with a long-term projection of a 24.35% increase over the next five years. This indicates a strong performance and a promising future for the company.

Key Financial Ratios

Netflix’s quick ratio was reported at 1.29, with a price to sales ratio of 6.26 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 36.12. The company’s diluted EPS stands at $10.03. It is expected to reach $2.21 in the next quarter and $15.92 in a year. The stock’s volatility was lower over the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, suggesting a relative stability in its performance.

Resistance and Support Levels

With a 50-day Moving Average of $455.51 and a 200-day Moving Average of $405.18, Netflix has established several resistance and support levels. The first resistance level is at $481.48, while the first support level is at $458.69. These figures provide an insight into potential future stock price movements and are crucial tools for investors and traders alike.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

