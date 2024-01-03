Nemaura Medical Accepts Nasdaq’s Delisting, Shifts to OTC Markets

In a significant shift in its financial strategy, Nemaura Medical Inc., the renowned developer of non-invasive glucose sensors and digital healthcare programs, has decided to accept the Nasdaq’s decision to delist them from The Nasdaq Capital Market. This decision comes as a result of a comprehensive review by its Board of Directors and management team, highlighting the company’s commitment to value preservation and effective resource management amidst market challenges.

Transition to OTC: A Strategic Move

The company’s move to the OTC Markets marks a turning point in its stock market listing status. This transition was driven by several factors, primarily the substantial decrease in share price due to external challenges. Nemaura Medical’s strategic decision to transition is expected to offer operational flexibility, lower compliance costs, and a sharper focus on long-term growth.

Implications of Staying on Nasdaq

The company discussed at length the repercussions of maintaining their listing on the Nasdaq. They concluded that to stay would necessitate a significant dilution of their shares by approximately 90%. Such a dilution was deemed not in the best interests of its shareholders, further solidifying the decision to transition to the OTC Markets.

Navigating the Complexities of the Stock Market

Nemaura Medical’s decision is a clear demonstration of its commitment to navigate the complexities of the stock market while maintaining its core business focus on healthcare technology. The company is actively seeking strategic partnerships to drive growth and is committed to keeping its shareholders informed throughout this transition, reflecting its dedication to transparency and shareholder value.