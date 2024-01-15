en English
Business

Nazara Technologies’ Shares Soar to 52-Week High Ahead of Crucial Board Meeting

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
In a significant development, Nazara Technologies, a prominent IT firm headquartered in Mumbai, witnessed its shares reaching a new 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 15, 2024. The share price soared to Rs 989.55 during the morning trading sessions, marking a notable spike ahead of a crucial board meeting slated for January 17, 2024.

Anticipation Builds for Fundraising Decision

The surge in share price comes prior to the company’s board meeting, where potential fundraising options will be on the table for discussion. Nazara Technologies’ stock experienced a marginal increase of 0.98 percent, equivalent to Rs 9.30, resulting in a trading price of Rs 954.95 at 11 am on the same day. A statement released the previous Saturday by the company highlights the agenda for the upcoming board meeting. The key focus will be deliberating on the approval of issuing equity shares or securities on a preferential basis.

A Potential Move Towards Capital Infusion

This issuance may involve cash-based or other forms of consideration and is directed towards one or more individuals. The move indicates the company’s strong inclination to explore avenues for raising funds through the issuance of these equity shares or securities. The decision to raise funds comes in the wake of the company’s robust business performance, which is reflected in the surge of its stock value.

Company Profile and Market Performance

Nazara Technologies is a key player in the mobile gaming industry, with operations spanning Subscription Business, Freemium Business, and esports business. The company’s Subscription Business caters to mass mobile internet users in emerging markets, offering over 1000 android games through daily, weekly, or monthly subscriptions. The company’s market capitalization currently stands at ₹6933.22 crore. The stock of Nazara Technologies surged 8% and hit a 52-week high, reflecting a healthy market outlook.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

