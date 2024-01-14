en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Stock Market: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Navigating the Stock Market: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande

As we tread along the week, investors and market enthusiasts brace themselves for the dynamic currents of the stock market. The beacon of guidance, Mahesh Gowande, a revered futurologist and founder of Ayan Analytics, dispenses pearls of wisdom in his weekly column, Stockology. His astute observations and penetrating insights provide a compass for those navigating the tumultuous seas of stock market investments.

Investor Strategies amid Market Fluctuations

Gowande’s commentary serves as a bellwether for those feeling disoriented due to the current market levels and valuations. He recommends a strategic retreat for those who find the market conditions discomforting. A reduction in their positions or a total exit from the market could potentially shield them from market volatility. On the other end of the spectrum, the undeterred optimists are advised to hold their ground, with a caveat to maintain a cash reserve of 10-20% for potential switching opportunities.

The Crucial Role of Portfolio Rebalancing

The futurologist emphasizes the importance of portfolio rebalancing, particularly when the market ascends to new heights. This strategic move affects the portfolio’s beta, a measure of the investment’s volatility in relation to the market. A well-balanced portfolio, Gowande suggests, can provide a safety net against the unpredictable swings of the market.

Upside and Downside Targets for Nifty

With a keen eye on the Nifty index, Gowande provides specific upside and downside targets. The advice is clear: stay long in equity unless the risk-reward balance tilts unfavorably. He further suggests toning down holdings in stocks that are either lagging in the rally or showing no signs of a turnaround.

TimeMap: A Tool for Trend Analysis

Ayan Analytics’ TimeMap is another tool in the arsenal. It serves as a reliable indicator of trends and sector performance. The tool has shed light on the positive trends in the technology sector over the past six months. In contrast, the banking sector finds itself in the underweight category, indicating a need for cautious investment decisions.

Market Forecast for the Week Ahead

Gowande concludes his column with a prediction of a positive market outlook for the week ahead. However, he warns of potential market threats looming around January 19-24, attributed to certain planetary aspects. His daily market predictions for the week of January 15-18 are offered, interwoven with advice on trading strategies based on astrological indicators such as Tithi and planetary positions.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 mins ago
Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals
South Africa’s corruption scandals, often referred to as ‘state capture,’ continue to echo as Salim Essa, a former associate of the notorious Gupta family, has been served with a staggering tax bill of R2.6 billion. This substantial amount is a direct consequence of Essa’s involvement in numerous illicit transactions with state entities. Essa’s Corrupt Deals
Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals
Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street
1 hour ago
Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street
Showfields Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Vendors in a Lurch
1 hour ago
Showfields Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Vendors in a Lurch
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
43 mins ago
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
44 mins ago
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect 'Golden Age' of Travel
53 mins ago
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect 'Golden Age' of Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
42 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
42 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
43 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
43 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
43 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
43 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
44 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
44 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
44 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app