Business

Navigating Stock Market Volatility: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Navigating Stock Market Volatility: Insights from Futurologist Mahesh Gowande

As the stock market continues its unpredictable dance, futurologist Mahesh Gowande offers cogent advice and analytical tools to help investors navigate the financial labyrinth. In an era marked by volatile market conditions, Gowande’s insights serve as a compass, guiding investors toward sound decision-making.

Investor Options in Current Market Conditions

According to Gowande, investors have two paths to follow based on their confidence in the current market. Those unnerved by the present market levels and valuations can choose to scale back their holdings or exit entirely. On the other hand, the optimists who believe in the market’s prospects can stay invested while keeping a 10-20% cash reserve for potential switching opportunities.

Rebalancing Portfolios and Assessing Risk

As indices reach new highs, Gowande stresses the need for portfolio rebalancing to manage the beta, the systemic risk, effectively. He advises investors to stay committed to equity unless the risk-reward balance leans heavily towards risk. Stocks that fail to participate in the rally without showing signs of recovery should be divested.

TimeMap: A Novel Tool for Market Analysis

Gowande introduces TimeMap, a tool that combines technical and algorithmic signals for stock market analysis. The TimeMap has proven its mettle by accurately identifying trends in the technology sector over the past six months and marking the banking sector as underweight.

Market Forecast and Sector Analysis

Gowande’s forecast for the upcoming week suggests that the technology sector could spearhead market optimism. However, sectors like Auto and PSU might lag. He also highlights astrological aspects that could potentially influence the markets around January 19th to 24th.

In a financial world that is as complex as it is volatile, Mahesh Gowande’s insightful commentary and the introduction of TimeMap could prove to be invaluable tools for investors in navigating their financial journey.

Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

