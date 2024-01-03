en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nasdaq’s Remarkable 15-Year Run: A Testament to Compounded Returns

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
Nasdaq’s Remarkable 15-Year Run: A Testament to Compounded Returns

Over the past 15 years, Nasdaq (NDAQ), the eminent stock exchange company, has consistently showcased strong performance, outpacing the market average with an annualized return of 14.46%. This noteworthy outperformance signifies a 2.88% higher annual return compared to the market average. As a testament to this robust growth, a $100 investment in Nasdaq stock made 15 years ago would today stand at a hefty $701.90, taking into account the current stock price of $56.69. The remarkable growth of Nasdaq’s market capitalization, now at a commanding $32.71 billion, is a mirror reflecting the company’s success story.

A Glimpse into Nasdaq’s Performance

The Nasdaq Composite marked an impressive total return of 45% in 2023, although it experienced losses on the inaugural trading day of 2024. Apple’s stock, a Nasdaq heavyweight, tumbled 3.6% after receiving a downgrade from Barclays amid worries over iPhone demand, leading to a 1.6% drop in the Nasdaq Composite on the day.

Historical Performance and Future Prospects

The Nasdaq Composite has traditionally enjoyed success in January, boasting an average monthly gain of 2.5% and a 65.4% success rate. However, it witnessed a 1.6% decline on Tuesday, representing its most dismal performance since October. Despite this, certain growth stocks are emerging as recommended buys for 2024. These include Albemarle, Salesforce, and Symbotic, all of which are poised for significant growth.

Highlights from the First Trading Session of 2024

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite concluded the first trading session of 2024 on a lower note, dragged down by a fall in Apple shares following a broker downgrade, coupled with declines among other big-tech names triggered by a surge in Treasury yields. Despite ending last week within 1% of a record closing high reached in early 2022, equities were under pressure on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, pushing the yield on 10-year notes above 4.000% to a two-week high before slightly easing off to 3.937%. The S&P 500 shed 27 points, or 0.57%, to conclude at 4,742.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 245.41 points, or 1.63%, to 14,765.94.

In conclusion, the sustained growth of Nasdaq over the past 15 years underscores the significant impact of compounded returns on investment growth over time, thereby accentuating the importance of long-term investment strategies for wealth accumulation.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AudioCodes Set to Release 2023 Financial Results Before NASDAQ Market Opening

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

COD Scams Surge in Malaysia; Samsung Develops AI Model Gauss

By BNN Correspondents

First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

By Ayesha Mumtaz

AgEagle Aerial Systems: Soaring High in the Drone Market

By Waqas Arain

Phreesia Inc Faces Mixed Analyst Evaluations Amid Significant Adjustme ...
@Business · 1 min
Phreesia Inc Faces Mixed Analyst Evaluations Amid Significant Adjustme ...
heart comment 0
Takeshi Numoto: The New CMO of Microsoft and the Architect of its Cloud Revenue Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Takeshi Numoto: The New CMO of Microsoft and the Architect of its Cloud Revenue Growth
R1 RCM Inc: A Stock to Watch in the Financial Sector

By Saboor Bayat

R1 RCM Inc: A Stock to Watch in the Financial Sector
TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana

By BNN Correspondents

TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana
Canadian Stocks Begin 2024 with a Dip; Primo Water Corp Bucks the Trend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Stocks Begin 2024 with a Dip; Primo Water Corp Bucks the Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
46 seconds
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
50 seconds
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
52 seconds
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
59 seconds
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
1 min
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
2 mins
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
2 mins
Michael Bandy's Resilience Amidst Broncos' Tumultuous Season
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
3 mins
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
3 mins
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
8 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
23 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app