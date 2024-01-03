Nasdaq’s Remarkable 15-Year Run: A Testament to Compounded Returns

Over the past 15 years, Nasdaq (NDAQ), the eminent stock exchange company, has consistently showcased strong performance, outpacing the market average with an annualized return of 14.46%. This noteworthy outperformance signifies a 2.88% higher annual return compared to the market average. As a testament to this robust growth, a $100 investment in Nasdaq stock made 15 years ago would today stand at a hefty $701.90, taking into account the current stock price of $56.69. The remarkable growth of Nasdaq’s market capitalization, now at a commanding $32.71 billion, is a mirror reflecting the company’s success story.

A Glimpse into Nasdaq’s Performance

The Nasdaq Composite marked an impressive total return of 45% in 2023, although it experienced losses on the inaugural trading day of 2024. Apple’s stock, a Nasdaq heavyweight, tumbled 3.6% after receiving a downgrade from Barclays amid worries over iPhone demand, leading to a 1.6% drop in the Nasdaq Composite on the day.

Historical Performance and Future Prospects

The Nasdaq Composite has traditionally enjoyed success in January, boasting an average monthly gain of 2.5% and a 65.4% success rate. However, it witnessed a 1.6% decline on Tuesday, representing its most dismal performance since October. Despite this, certain growth stocks are emerging as recommended buys for 2024. These include Albemarle, Salesforce, and Symbotic, all of which are poised for significant growth.

Highlights from the First Trading Session of 2024

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite concluded the first trading session of 2024 on a lower note, dragged down by a fall in Apple shares following a broker downgrade, coupled with declines among other big-tech names triggered by a surge in Treasury yields. Despite ending last week within 1% of a record closing high reached in early 2022, equities were under pressure on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, pushing the yield on 10-year notes above 4.000% to a two-week high before slightly easing off to 3.937%. The S&P 500 shed 27 points, or 0.57%, to conclude at 4,742.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 245.41 points, or 1.63%, to 14,765.94.

In conclusion, the sustained growth of Nasdaq over the past 15 years underscores the significant impact of compounded returns on investment growth over time, thereby accentuating the importance of long-term investment strategies for wealth accumulation.