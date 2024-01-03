Nasdaq Triumphs in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Economic Dynamics

In a year of remarkable economic dynamics, 2023 saw the Nasdaq Stock Exchange establish itself as the most promising market for investors, witnessing a whopping 44.8% increase. The surge primarily favored those who placed their bets on popular technology stocks, which more than doubled.

Global Stock Exchanges: A Mixed Bag

Other global stock exchanges presented a mixed performance. Japan’s Nikkei experienced significant growth at 29%, contrasting with the rather sluggish progress of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the London Stock Exchange, which lagged at 1.8% and 1.9% increases respectively. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange experienced a downturn.

South African Market and the Falling Rand

For South African investors, the depreciation of the rand, which fell from around R17 to R18.30 per dollar, augmented the performance of foreign market investments in rand terms. Consequently, investment in the Nasdaq yielded a 56% return in rand terms. Gold Fields emerged as the best-performing share on the JSE, surging by nearly 70% due to the rise in gold prices and the falling rand. Other South African shares like Sanlam, Aspen Pharmacare, and Reinet also saw significant gains. Nonetheless, the overall performance of the JSE was subdued by declines in other large companies such as platinum producers, British American Tobacco, and Sasol.

Nasdaq’s Stellar Performance

The Nasdaq Composite rose by a staggering 43% in 2023, spurred by easing inflation and the burgeoning excitement over sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI). The so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks, including Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple, collectively outperformed the broader market. Amazon staged an impressive comeback over the past 12 months due to various cost-cutting moves, leading to a 427% rise in free cash flow. Despite facing challenges due to an economic downturn, Apple‘s immense brand loyalty and the anticipated launch of its VR/AR headset positioned it as a strong investment prospect. The year 2023 also witnessed the Nasdaq 100 recording its best annual performance since 1999 with a return of 55.1%, while the S&P 500 had a total return of 26.3%.