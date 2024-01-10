Nasdaq to Introduce New 3-Month Contracts for Eight Stocks

In a significant move, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has announced the introduction of new 3-month contracts for eight specific shares. Starting from Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the shares of Fortnox AB, New Wave Group AB, AB Sagax, Investment AB Latour, Ambu A/S, Borr Drilling Ltd, MPC Container Ships ASA, and Seadrill Ltd will have new contracts. However, these will not be open for trading immediately. Instead, they will be suspended until the official trading start date, which is a week later, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Details on the New Contracts

After the close of business on Monday, January 15, 2024, a Market Notice titled “New Strikes Stock Products” will be issued. This will detail the series to be included in the new contracts. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. (SIG), a global quantitative trading firm, is set to provide price quotations for the derivatives of these stocks. The announcement also refers to an attached file for additional information, presumably containing more detailed data about these new contracts and their specifications.

Expansion in Trading Opportunities

These new contracts will be added to the exchange and clearing systems of Nasdaq, thereby expanding trading opportunities for investors. Nasdaq is part of the CME Group, which has also announced the launch of event contracts with quarter- and year-end expiries for E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures on January 29, 2024. This move is designed to allow traders to express their views on market direction at key economic-cycle intervals, with the added benefit of more opportunities to trade in and out of a position leading up to expiry. The maximum payout for these event contracts will be $100, effective from the same date.

Impact on the Financial Market

The introduction of these new contracts indicates a strategic move by Nasdaq, aiming to offer more flexibility and options to traders and investors. These new offerings will likely enhance market dynamics, contributing to the liquidity and depth of the financial market. As these contracts come into play, it will be interesting to observe their impact on the overall trading patterns, market volatility, and the performance of the respective shares.