Nasdaq Resolves Pre-Market Trading Glitch After Three-Hour Disruption

Nasdaq Inc. announced the resolution of a technology glitch that disrupted premarket trading on its exchange for nearly three hours. The issue affected the trading of major companies such as Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., prompting concerns among investors and traders.

Duration and Resolution of the Disruption

According to a statement on the Nasdaq website, the glitch began shortly after 4 a.m. in New York and was resolved around 7 a.m. Nasdaq confirmed that all systems were operating normally following the resolution. The exchange also assured stakeholders that a comprehensive postmortem would be provided once available, offering insights into the root cause of the disruption.

Details of the Technology Glitch

Electronic exchanges like Nasdaq utilize matching engines to facilitate price discovery and execute buy and sell orders. The exchange clarified that any unacknowledged orders on "Rash FIX" had been canceled back to customers. "Rash FIX" refers to routing and special handling technology used for matching orders.

Previous Incidents and Impact

This disruption marks the second technology glitch at Nasdaq in approximately three months, following a system error in December that impacted thousands of stock orders. The rarity of disruptions on the US exchange underscores the significance of such incidents, which can lead to canceled orders, delays, and disruptions in trading activities.

Other exchanges, including NYSE and NYSE Arca Equities, temporarily declared self-help against Nasdaq, highlighting the broader impact on the financial market ecosystem.