Business

NASDAQ Rebounds: A Bullish Resurgence in the Global Equity Market

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
NASDAQ Rebounds: A Bullish Resurgence in the Global Equity Market

Equity markets worldwide are witnessing a surge in buyer interest, marking a favorable impact on major indices at the beginning of market trading. The NASDAQ index, a key player, has managed to reclaim its position above the critical 100-hour moving average, currently stationed at 14874.49. This resurgence is viewed as a bullish technical indicator, hinting at a potential upward momentum in the market.

Recovery from a Significant Setback

The NASDAQ had encountered a tough start to the year, with a notable gap lower, causing it to tumble below its 100-hour moving average. The dip was so severe that it breached the 200-hour moving average, a significant indicator of market trends. However, the recent gains have offered the much-needed boost, allowing it to ascend above this crucial threshold once again.

Decrease in U.S. Yields Boosting the Markets

Supporting this rebound is the decline in U.S. yields, a factor playing a pivotal role in enhancing the attractiveness of U.S. stocks to investors. Lower yields often imply lower borrowing costs, which can make stocks a more enticing investment option. This shift is directly contributing to the positive movement in the U.S. stock market and, by extension, the global equity markets.

Global Market Performance

In addition to the U.S. market, the article also dives into the performance of the Asia-Pacific stock markets and major European markets, offering a comprehensive view of the global financial landscape. The bond market, often considered a safe haven during market turbulence, has also been touched upon, providing investors with a holistic understanding of the current market scenario.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

