NASDAQ Rebounds: A Bullish Resurgence in the Global Equity Market

Equity markets worldwide are witnessing a surge in buyer interest, marking a favorable impact on major indices at the beginning of market trading. The NASDAQ index, a key player, has managed to reclaim its position above the critical 100-hour moving average, currently stationed at 14874.49. This resurgence is viewed as a bullish technical indicator, hinting at a potential upward momentum in the market.

Recovery from a Significant Setback

The NASDAQ had encountered a tough start to the year, with a notable gap lower, causing it to tumble below its 100-hour moving average. The dip was so severe that it breached the 200-hour moving average, a significant indicator of market trends. However, the recent gains have offered the much-needed boost, allowing it to ascend above this crucial threshold once again.

Decrease in U.S. Yields Boosting the Markets

Supporting this rebound is the decline in U.S. yields, a factor playing a pivotal role in enhancing the attractiveness of U.S. stocks to investors. Lower yields often imply lower borrowing costs, which can make stocks a more enticing investment option. This shift is directly contributing to the positive movement in the U.S. stock market and, by extension, the global equity markets.

Global Market Performance

In addition to the U.S. market, the article also dives into the performance of the Asia-Pacific stock markets and major European markets, offering a comprehensive view of the global financial landscape. The bond market, often considered a safe haven during market turbulence, has also been touched upon, providing investors with a holistic understanding of the current market scenario.