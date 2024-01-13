en English
Business

Nasdaq Composite Fluctuates on Economic Data and Federal Reserve Communication

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
On a recent trading day, the Nasdaq Composite index experienced a significant fluctuation following the release of U.S. economic data. Initially, the index dropped as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported a slight increase, coupled with robust Jobless Claims figures, suggesting a lower likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March. However, a few hours after this decline, the market recovered nearly all its losses. This reversal was attributed to a neutral stance in the Federal Reserve’s communication, which did not strongly oppose a potential rate cut in March.

Market Reactions to Economic Indicators

The market’s initial reaction to the CPI data and Jobless Claims was indicative of the investors’ sensitivity to economic indicators and their implications for monetary policy. This sensitivity was further evidenced when the market recovered its losses later in the day, following the Federal Reserve’s neutral communication. The market’s resilience in the face of these economic indicators underscores the complex interplay between macroeconomic data, monetary policy, and investor sentiment.

Anticipating Future Market Movements

Looking ahead, the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data was scheduled for release, and any unexpected increase could add pressure on the market. Technical analysis of the Nasdaq Composite’s daily chart indicated little information beyond a key resistance level at approximately 15146. The 4-hour chart highlighted a rejection at the 14780 level, where a crossover of moving averages occurred, suggesting that buyers might aim for a new high, while sellers could look to enter around the high for a potential drop to the 14050 level. The 1-hour chart showed a more detailed view of the reversal at a key support zone, which also aligned with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. A break below this support could lead to increased bearish bets towards the 14050 level.

Impact of Inflation and Monetary Policy on Market Dynamics

The market’s reaction to the CPI data and the Federal Reserve’s communication highlights the intertwined relationship between inflation, monetary policy, and market dynamics. It also underscores the importance of closely tracking economic indicators and central bank communications to anticipate and navigate market fluctuations. As investors continue to monitor these factors, they can expect further market volatility, especially in light of potential changes in monetary policy and the ongoing economic recovery.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

