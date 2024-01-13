Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service

The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), Oman’s premier financial trading platform, celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its liquidity provider service. The bell-ringing ceremony, which marked the official commencement of the service, was presided over by the CEO of the Capital Market Authority, Abdullah bin Salem al Salmi.

Partnering with Prominent Players

Omantel, a leading player in Oman’s telecommunications sector, has chosen United Securities Company as its liquidity provider. In a parallel move, Bank Sohar International has engaged Osool Capital as the liquidity provider for its bank shares listed on the MSX.

The Role of Liquidity Providers

Mustafa Ahmed Salman, the Chairman of United Securities LLC, emphasized the integral part liquidity providers play in the financial marketplace. As traders dealing in large volume trades, they ensure the continuous availability of buying and selling options. By doing so, they promote price stability, mitigate market volatility, and narrow the spread between supply and demand, thereby enhancing trading efficiency.

Anticipating Positive Impacts

With the incorporation of liquidity providers, the MSX is poised for a surge in trade volumes and a gradual price adjustment to fair levels. This increase in activity could potentially elevate the MSX’s status to that of an emerging market and attract international investments.

Liquidity providers adhere to stringent standards and controls. They are committed to placing a multitude of orders to create market depth and offer diverse demand levels. Their active participation aids in determining fair share prices, providing investors with the convenience of entering and exiting investments with ease.