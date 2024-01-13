en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service

The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), Oman’s premier financial trading platform, celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its liquidity provider service. The bell-ringing ceremony, which marked the official commencement of the service, was presided over by the CEO of the Capital Market Authority, Abdullah bin Salem al Salmi.

Partnering with Prominent Players

Omantel, a leading player in Oman’s telecommunications sector, has chosen United Securities Company as its liquidity provider. In a parallel move, Bank Sohar International has engaged Osool Capital as the liquidity provider for its bank shares listed on the MSX.

The Role of Liquidity Providers

Mustafa Ahmed Salman, the Chairman of United Securities LLC, emphasized the integral part liquidity providers play in the financial marketplace. As traders dealing in large volume trades, they ensure the continuous availability of buying and selling options. By doing so, they promote price stability, mitigate market volatility, and narrow the spread between supply and demand, thereby enhancing trading efficiency.

Anticipating Positive Impacts

With the incorporation of liquidity providers, the MSX is poised for a surge in trade volumes and a gradual price adjustment to fair levels. This increase in activity could potentially elevate the MSX’s status to that of an emerging market and attract international investments.

Liquidity providers adhere to stringent standards and controls. They are committed to placing a multitude of orders to create market depth and offer diverse demand levels. Their active participation aids in determining fair share prices, providing investors with the convenience of entering and exiting investments with ease.

0
Business Oman Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
SVFCU Revamps Website with User-Focused Features and Financial Education Blog
Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union (SVFCU), in a bid to improve user experience and engagement, has launched a redesigned version of its website that resonates with its existing brand style and color scheme. The updated website not only boasts a modern aesthetic but also introduces a blog section aimed at disseminating financial knowledge, information about
SVFCU Revamps Website with User-Focused Features and Financial Education Blog
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
13 mins ago
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
20 mins ago
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet
2 mins ago
FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet
South Korea's Swift Response to Financial Crisis at Taeyoung Engineering & Construction
5 mins ago
South Korea's Swift Response to Financial Crisis at Taeyoung Engineering & Construction
FLC Group's Yacht Price Drops by 27% Amid Financial Struggles
11 mins ago
FLC Group's Yacht Price Drops by 27% Amid Financial Struggles
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
12 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
15 seconds
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
32 seconds
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
34 seconds
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
41 seconds
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
54 seconds
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
57 seconds
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
1 min
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
1 min
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
28 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app