Motilal Oswal Foresees 30% Paytm Stock Surge Post-RBI Setback and NPCI Nod

Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stringent actions on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), which posed substantial operational hurdles, Paytm's financial landscape witnessed significant turbulence. However, the recent approval from the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) to function as a third-party app provider presents a potential turnaround, with Motilal Oswal projecting up to a 30% increase in stock value. This development is pivotal as Paytm embarks on a recovery path, navigating through regulatory challenges and striving for growth resumption.

Impact of RBI's Regulatory Measures

The RBI's restrictions on PPBL catalyzed a critical period for Paytm, leading to a potential loss of customers and merchants which could derail its growth trajectory. The immediate aftermath saw a decline in Paytm's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction volume in February, with analysts at Motilal Oswal anticipating further declines in March 2024. This downward trend is expected to affect Paytm's market share within the payments ecosystem significantly. Additionally, the payment processing margin is projected to fall, adversely impacting revenue growth and profitability.

NPCI's Approval: A Silver Lining

In a positive turn of events, Paytm received NPCI's nod to operate as a third-party app provider, akin to its competitors Google Pay and PhonePe. This approval is crucial for Paytm, enabling it to potentially recover lost business and resume its growth trajectory over FY25-26. Collaborations with leading banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Yes Bank are expected to facilitate smooth business migration and bolster Paytm's operational capabilities.

Market Perspectives and Future Outlook

Despite the challenges faced, Paytm's shares showed resilience, trading above Rs 410 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) intraday on March 22, marking a significant rebound from its 52-week low. Analysts remain watchful of Paytm's ongoing business transition and its ability to recover and grow in the forthcoming fiscal years. Motilal Oswal's revised target price for Paytm stands at Rs 530 per share, indicating a bullish outlook with up to 30% upside potential. This assessment underscores a cautious yet optimistic view on Paytm's capacity to navigate through its current predicaments and emerge stronger.