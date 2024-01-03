MongoDB Inc’s Stock Performance: An In-depth Look into the Company’s Financial Health

Yesterday, on January 2, 2024, MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) experienced a decrease in stock price, opening at $404.45 and closing at $408.85, despite an intraday low of $382.26. This flux came within a 52-week range of $164.59 to $442.84, demonstrating the fluidity and volatility of the stock market.

MongoDB’s Financial Performance

MongoDB Inc, a prominent player in the Technology sector, has exhibited a five-year sales growth rate of 50.74% and an average annual earnings per share growth of 257.99%. With a workforce of 4619 employees, the company holds $69.91 million outstanding shares and a float of $69.44 million. MongoDB’s efficiency factor, reflective of its profitability margins, reveals a gross margin of +72.08, an operating margin of -27.00, and a pretax margin of -25.95.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

The ownership stakes within the company are divided with insider ownership standing at 3.79%, whereas institutional ownership is at a dominant 89.15%. Recent insider transactions included a sale of 2,375 shares at $415.54 and a sale of 2,175 shares at $416.19, which had a profound impact on the ownership stakes of the respective directors.

Financial Indicators and Market Capitalization

Financial performance indicators such as a quick ratio of 4.56, a price to sales ratio of 17.46, and a price to free cash flow of 312.33, provide insight into the company’s fiscal health. The diluted EPS currently stands at -2.64, with projections of 0.46 for the next quarter and 3.30 for the following year. The stock’s volatility has been recorded at 39.22% over the past 14 days, contrasting with the 46.35% over the past 100 days. MongoDB Inc’s 50-day Moving Average is $386.58, and its 200-day Moving Average is $343.37. Resistance and support levels are identified at $398.14, $412.59, and $420.53, with support levels at $375.75, $367.81, and $353.36 respectively. The company’s market capitalization is 27.69 billion, with annual sales of 1,284 M and an annual income of -345,400 K.