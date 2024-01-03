en English
MongoDB Inc’s Stock Performance: An In-depth Look into the Company’s Financial Health

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Yesterday, on January 2, 2024, MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) experienced a decrease in stock price, opening at $404.45 and closing at $408.85, despite an intraday low of $382.26. This flux came within a 52-week range of $164.59 to $442.84, demonstrating the fluidity and volatility of the stock market.

MongoDB’s Financial Performance

MongoDB Inc, a prominent player in the Technology sector, has exhibited a five-year sales growth rate of 50.74% and an average annual earnings per share growth of 257.99%. With a workforce of 4619 employees, the company holds $69.91 million outstanding shares and a float of $69.44 million. MongoDB’s efficiency factor, reflective of its profitability margins, reveals a gross margin of +72.08, an operating margin of -27.00, and a pretax margin of -25.95.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

The ownership stakes within the company are divided with insider ownership standing at 3.79%, whereas institutional ownership is at a dominant 89.15%. Recent insider transactions included a sale of 2,375 shares at $415.54 and a sale of 2,175 shares at $416.19, which had a profound impact on the ownership stakes of the respective directors.

Financial Indicators and Market Capitalization

Financial performance indicators such as a quick ratio of 4.56, a price to sales ratio of 17.46, and a price to free cash flow of 312.33, provide insight into the company’s fiscal health. The diluted EPS currently stands at -2.64, with projections of 0.46 for the next quarter and 3.30 for the following year. The stock’s volatility has been recorded at 39.22% over the past 14 days, contrasting with the 46.35% over the past 100 days. MongoDB Inc’s 50-day Moving Average is $386.58, and its 200-day Moving Average is $343.37. Resistance and support levels are identified at $398.14, $412.59, and $420.53, with support levels at $375.75, $367.81, and $353.36 respectively. The company’s market capitalization is 27.69 billion, with annual sales of 1,284 M and an annual income of -345,400 K.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

