MLP Group Secures EUR 41M in Largest Bond Issue Over Three Years, Expands European Footprint

MLP Group, a leading logistics and warehouse property developer, has successfully placed EUR 41 million worth of bonds, marking its largest issue in the past three years, with mBank orchestrating the transaction. The significant investor interest underscores confidence in MLP Group's robust business model and strategic European expansion plans. Legal advisories were provided by Taylor Wessing and CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang to MLP Group and mBank, respectively.
Strategic Funding for Expansion
The entirely placed bond issue consists of 41,000 unsecured Series G bearer bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, aimed at qualified buyers. With a maturity date set for 4 December 2026, these bonds feature variable interest rates pegged at 3M EURIBOR plus a margin. The proceeds from this issue, amounting to EUR 41 million, are earmarked primarily for financing the construction of new warehouse facilities and acquiring land for future projects. MLP Group's CFO, Monika Dobosz, highlighted the issue's success as a reflection of investor confidence in the company's financial health and strategic direction.
Continued Growth and Market Confidence
MLP Group's growth trajectory in Poland, Germany, Austria, and Romania, coupled with plans to break into new markets, continues to attract investor interest. The company's build & hold strategy, focusing on retaining completed logistics parks within its portfolio for management, along with its emphasis on built-to-suit solutions and prime logistics park locations, strengthens its market position. The successful bond issue not only provides the necessary capital for expansion but also signals strong market confidence in MLP Group's future prospects.
Future Prospects and Strategic Vision
With the funds raised, MLP Group is set to accelerate its expansion plans, enhancing its presence in the European logistics and warehouse sector. The company's strategic vision, centered around sustainable growth and the development of high-quality logistics parks, is poised to meet the increasing demand in this sector. As MLP Group applies for the admission of the bonds to trading in the alternative trading system operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, this move further solidifies its commitment to transparency and investor engagement. The successful bond issue underscores the company's solid financial standing and strategic approach to expanding its property portfolio across Europe.