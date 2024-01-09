en English
Business

Mixed U.S. Stock Market: Dow Falls on Boeing Grounding, Nasdaq Rises Amid Tech Gains

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Mixed U.S. Stock Market: Dow Falls on Boeing Grounding, Nasdaq Rises Amid Tech Gains

The U.S. stock market has presented a mixed bag this week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average experiencing a significant decline, primarily due to an over 8% fall in Boeing shares. This downturn came as a consequence of the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following an incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight, where a section of the fuselage blew out, prompting immediate inspections.

Boeing 737 Max: A Turbulence for Dow

The grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9s has impacted United Airlines, leading to flight cancellations and causing major disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration’s required inspections have led to United Airlines canceling 180 flights and swapping aircraft to minimize the impact. Unsurprisingly, this has had a significant effect on the stock market, with the Dow falling due to Boeing’s grounding.

Boeing’s stock sank 8.2% toward a six-week low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 185 points, or 0.5%. This bears testament to the substantial influence Boeing, which makes up 4.38% of the index, has on the Dow. The incident has not only affected Boeing but also other companies like Spirit AeroSystems and Alaska Airlines, further contributing to the market dip.

Nasdaq Rises Amid Tech Gains

Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite index rose by 0.6%, and the S&P 500 remained relatively flat. Despite the dip in the Dow, the overall market sentiment appears to be recovering from a challenging previous week, with technology stocks leading the gains. Companies such as Nvidia and Amazon saw significant increases, with Nvidia reaching an all-time high. This rise in tech shares came as yields fell, suggesting that investors were taking the opportunity to buy the dip in the technology sector.

Market Outlook and Future Predictions

The 10-year Treasury yield also saw a slight decrease. Market analysts suggest that the recent movements in the market, including the decline in yields, have provided enough confidence for investors to re-engage with technology stocks. Additionally, the financial sector’s strength has been boosting the relative performance of value stocks over growth names.

As we look ahead, traders are awaiting the release of the December consumer price index and the producer price index. These could offer more insight into the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts and the effectiveness of measures to control inflation. This could further influence the trajectory of the U.S. stock market, steering the course for the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 in the weeks to come.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Business

