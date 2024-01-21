Mixed Performance in Saudi Arabia's Stock Market: A Tale of Highs and Lows

The Saudi Arabian stock market recently experienced a mixed performance in a trading session that saw both highs and lows. Riyadh Cement Co (TADAWUL:3092), leading the session's losses, dropped 3.23% to close at 29.95. Similarly, Arabian Drilling Co (TADAWUL:2381) saw a significant decrease by 2.72%, ending at 200.60, while National Medical Care Company (TADAWUL:4005) dipped by 2.69%, closing at 181.00.

Mixed Market Performance

Despite these declines, the overall market witnessed more risers than fallers. Out of the total, 153 stocks advanced, 126 declined, and 15 remained unchanged. This mixed performance reflects the market’s ability to sustain variations and continue to thrive.

Record Highs

In contrast to the falling stocks, MBC Group CJSC (TADAWUL:4072) and Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company SJSC (TADAWUL:4015) both hit all-time highs. MBC Group surged 9.98% to 72.70, and Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals rose 9.92% to 137.40, indicating a strong performance in the Communication Services and Health sectors, respectively.

Commodities Market

In the commodities market, crude oil prices fell slightly. March delivery crude oil was down by 0.70% to $73.43 a barrel, and Brent oil for March delivery decreased by 0.63% to $78.60 a barrel. However, gold futures for February bucked the trend, increasing by 0.50% to trade at $2,031.80 a troy ounce.

These shifts in the Saudi Arabian stock market signify the dynamic and unpredictable nature of global finance. Future trading sessions will determine whether these changes are mere fluctuations or indicative of a broader trend in the Kingdom's economy.