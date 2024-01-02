en English
Mixed Performance in Indian Stock Market: A Sectoral Analysis

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Mixed Performance in Indian Stock Market: A Sectoral Analysis

The Indian stock market is treading a mixed path, with some sectors showing signs of a slowdown while others hold steady. The auto sector has taken a hit, with major players such as Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Escorts reporting subdued December numbers attributed to low seasonal demand. Commercial vehicle dispatches remain moderate, and the tractor segment underperforms, due to delays in the harvest season. Two-wheeler sales, however, are on a recovery trajectory, albeit with lagging export numbers.

(Read Also: The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India)

Market Dynamics and Future Projections

Despite the challenges, the market no longer demonstrates a considerable risk-reward divergence, as valuation disparities among companies have narrowed. Analysts forecast a slowdown in sector earnings per share (EPS) growth for the years 2024 and 2025. Yet, robust credit growth is anticipated, with banks excelling in liability management likely to stand out. Emerging market (EM) investment flows are expected to favor large-cap bank stocks, leading analysts to recommend purchasing shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Union Bank of India.

Stocks of Interest and Potential Overvaluation

Interestingly, stocks such as PDS Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Allcargo Logistics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Lemon Tree Hotels, and PTC Industries are trading at multiples significantly higher than their 30-day average, suggesting heightened investor interest or possible overvaluation.

(Read Also: Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections)

Market Indices and Stock Performance

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including analysis of top gainers/losers, most active securities/contracts, and price band hitters. Highlights include that the Sensex has tumbled 600 points and Nifty has fallen below 21,600, with auto stocks being the top sectoral loser. Meanwhile, Divgi TorqTransfer is expected to trade at a premium vs peers, and PSU banking stock is likely to hit a fresh record high in January. Also, Aurobindo Pharma is likely to hit fresh record highs in January 2024, and a breakout is seen in Wipro after a long consolidation phase. It is noteworthy that Zomato has jumped 3%, while Eicher has dropped 2%, and Tata Motors closes at Rs 790.6 with a 12.07% 1-month return.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

