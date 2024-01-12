en English
India

Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: Closure to India’s Biggest Search Operation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:44 pm EST
In a breakthrough development, the wreckage of the Indian Air Force (IAF) An-32 aircraft, which disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been found. Resting at a depth of 3.4 km approximately 310 km off the Chennai coast, the discovery comes seven years after the aircraft’s mysterious disappearance. The National Institute of Ocean Technology, employing an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for the search operation, has confirmed the presence of the debris. The search images analyzed are in alignment with the structure of the An-32, indicating that the located debris belongs to the missing plane.

Unravelling the Mystery

On July 22, 2016, the IAF An-32 aircraft, with 29 personnel onboard, vanished over the Bay of Bengal. Despite India’s most extensive search operation, the aircraft remained untraceable, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions. The lack of essential equipment on the plane to aid in locating it in case of a sea crash further compounded the search operation’s challenges. Now, the discovery of the debris, found by an AUV, brings closure to this long-standing enigma, providing some respite to the bereaved families.

Advanced Technology Aids in Discovery

The search operation employed advanced technology, including multi-beam SONAR and synthetic aperture SONAR. These technologies helped locate the wreckage approximately 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast on the seabed. The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle played a crucial role in this discovery, marking a significant achievement for the National Institute of Ocean Technology.

The End of a Long Search

The search for the missing IAF An-32 aircraft was one of India’s largest search operations. Despite the operation being called off on September 15, 2016, the quest for answers continued. Now, with the discovery of the debris, the fate of the 29 personnel onboard the aircraft is finally known, bringing an end to the intense search and providing closure to the families of those lost.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

