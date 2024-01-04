en English
Business

Minor Dip in Chinese Stock Markets at Thursday’s Opening

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Minor Dip in Chinese Stock Markets at Thursday’s Opening

China’s stock markets experienced a slight dip at the commencement of trading on Thursday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index began with a marginal decrease of 0.06 percent, opening at 2,965.51 points. Similarly, the Shenzhen Component Index, comprising stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, opened with a 0.14 percent drop at 9,317.40 points. The ChiNext Index, China’s counterpart to the United States’ Nasdaq, focusing on growth enterprises, also noted a decline of 0.19 percent, commencing trade at 1,831.29 points.

Minor Falls in Key Indices

These indices serve as key indicators in China’s financial market. They are meticulously observed by investors globally for insights into the performance of the Chinese economy and stock market trends. The Hong Kong stock market, too, has been on a downward trajectory for two straight sessions. The Hang Seng Index slipped by 0.85 percent, finishing at 16,646.41 points.

Global Forecast Reflects Negative Outlook

The global forecast for Asian markets is not optimistic, with concerns about interest rates looming large. On Wednesday, the Dow, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 all opened lower. The Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting underscored officials’ expectations to begin reducing rates in 2024. However, it also emphasized an ‘unusually elevated degree of uncertainty’ about the outlook.

Manufacturing Activity and Job Openings

U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a marginally slower rate in December, and job openings in the U.S. saw a slight decrease from an upwardly revised level in November. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil rebounded amid concerns of further attacks by Houthi militants against ships in the Red Sea.

Business China Stock Markets
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

