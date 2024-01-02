en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Micron Technology Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Micron Technology Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

Micron Technology Inc., a premier name in the semiconductor industry, saw a fluctuation in its stock performance during the latest trading session. With 3.63 million shares changing hands, the company’s stock price dipped by 2.48% to settle at $83.22, giving it a market valuation of $91.87 billion. Despite trading at a discount roughly 5.59% below its 52-week peak, the majority of market analysts are recommending an ‘Overweight’ rating, suggesting investors to either buy or hold the stock.

Stock Performance and Projections

The EPS for the current quarter is predicted to be -$0.28, a figure that might concern some investors. However, over the past 30 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock has surged by 9.33%, indicating a recovering trajectory. Moreover, the short shares stand at 18.21 million, with the short interest cover period being 1.44 days. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $95.66 for the stock, hinting at a potential upside of 13.0% from the current trading price.

Revenue Growth Forecasts

Revenue growth forecasts for the upcoming quarters are brimming with optimism. An 85.30% increase is expected for the current quarter, followed by a 109.10% increase for the next quarter. This would push the company’s revenue to $5.31 billion in the current quarter and $5.89 billion in the quarter ending May 2024. Earnings for the fiscal year 2024 are projected to grow by a substantial 88.49%. However, a slight decrease of 2.62% per year is predicted in the five-year forecast.

Ownership and Dividends

Institutional holders own 84.09% of the company’s shares, with Vanguard Group Inc. and Blackrock Inc. being the dominant shareholders. The top two mutual funds holding MU shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Investors should also note that Micron Technology Inc. offers a 0.44% annual dividend yield. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01, 2024.

Product Success and Market Outlook

Despite recent declines, Micron Technology Inc. has its sights set on future growth, particularly with its High Bandwidth Memory 3e (HBM3e) technology. Experts believe that improved supply-demand balance and pricing, especially for FY24, will likely spur a cyclical recovery in the memory market. Analysts also note a potential for gross margin improvement due to price increases and reserve reversals. With customers from various sectors, including PCs, smartphones, and cloud computing, the company is poised to navigate the challenging landscape with its focus on supply discipline and operational efficiency.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 Reviewed & 2024 Forecasted: Tech and Business Trends

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Arbor Realty Trust for Potential Securities Fraud

By Mazhar Abbas

Western Alliance Bank Appoints Lynne Biggio Herndon as New Chief Credit Officer

By Geeta Pillai

Stock Market Sell-Off: Technology Sector Faces the Brunt

By BNN Correspondents

The Pennant Group and John Muir Health Joint Venture: A New Chapter in ...
@Business · 1 min
The Pennant Group and John Muir Health Joint Venture: A New Chapter in ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Business Landscape of 2024: Challenges and Opportunities

By Olalekan Adigun

Navigating the Business Landscape of 2024: Challenges and Opportunities
MHUA Completes Registered Direct Offering, Sets Eyes on Expansion

By Mazhar Abbas

MHUA Completes Registered Direct Offering, Sets Eyes on Expansion
U.S. Labor Market Sees Shift from Temporary to Permanent Jobs

By Muthana Al-Najjar

U.S. Labor Market Sees Shift from Temporary to Permanent Jobs
Eletrobras Appoints New VP of Engineering Amid Meeting Suspension

By Saboor Bayat

Eletrobras Appoints New VP of Engineering Amid Meeting Suspension
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating Challenges: The Fashion Industry in 2024 Amidst Political and Social Tensions
21 seconds
Navigating Challenges: The Fashion Industry in 2024 Amidst Political and Social Tensions
From Quinoa Breakfasts to Retro Donuts: A Culinary Journey
46 seconds
From Quinoa Breakfasts to Retro Donuts: A Culinary Journey
Accusations of 'Censorship by Surrogate': The Biden Administration and the Battle for Free Speech
53 seconds
Accusations of 'Censorship by Surrogate': The Biden Administration and the Battle for Free Speech
Unannounced Leadership Change in North Carolina Court of Appeals: Political Dynamics at Play?
58 seconds
Unannounced Leadership Change in North Carolina Court of Appeals: Political Dynamics at Play?
Retaliatory High-Sticking in NHL: A Look at the Incident and Implications
1 min
Retaliatory High-Sticking in NHL: A Look at the Incident and Implications
Miami Heat's Defensive Woes: Absence of Key Players Exacerbates Challenges
1 min
Miami Heat's Defensive Woes: Absence of Key Players Exacerbates Challenges
Japan Rocked by Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Warnings
1 min
Japan Rocked by Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Warnings
Broncos' Young Linebackers Emerge as Promising Talents Amidst Veteran Departures
2 mins
Broncos' Young Linebackers Emerge as Promising Talents Amidst Veteran Departures
2024: A Year Packed with High-Octane Esports Tournaments
2 mins
2024: A Year Packed with High-Octane Esports Tournaments
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
47 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
48 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
1 hour
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app