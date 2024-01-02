en English
Business

MaxCyte Inc’s Stock Observes Uptick Amidst Market Fluctuations

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
MaxCyte Inc’s Stock Observes Uptick Amidst Market Fluctuations

MaxCyte Inc, a leading name in the Medical Devices Industry, has observed an uptick in its shares, trading at $4.57 on December 29, 2024 – a 2.17% increase from the previous day’s close. This trading day saw the stock price fluctuating before settling at $4.60 at the close of trading.

Financial Performance and Stock Highlights

Over the past year, the company’s stock has ranged between lows of $2.45 and highs of $6.02. Despite an average annual earnings per share decline of -77.54%, MaxCyte has managed to record a sales growth of 26.01% over the last five years. The company’s financial health can be discerned from various margins: a gross margin of 82.77%, an operating margin of -61.64%, and a pretax margin of -53.25%.

MaxCyte’s stock is primarily held by insiders and institutional investors, with insider ownership at 11.90% and institutional ownership at 70.32%. Recent insider transactions include the company’s President and CEO selling 5,000 shares at $4.53 each and offloading a further 99,442 shares at $5.17 each.

Quarterly Report and Analysts Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, MaxCyte posted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11, slightly below the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company has a net margin of -53.25% and a return on equity of -9.12%. Analysts predict an EPS of -0.11 for the current fiscal year and a decrease to -77.54% per share for the next fiscal year.

Other Financial Metrics

The company’s liquidity is measured by a quick ratio of 12.12, and it has a price to sales ratio of 12.81 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS stands at -0.36, with projections of -0.10 for the next quarter and -0.43 in one year. MaxCyte’s trading volume has decreased compared to last year, with a recent average of 0.57 million shares. The stock’s volatility is currently lower than the average over the past 100 days. The stock’s moving averages indicate potential resistance and support levels, with current resistance at $4.76 and support at $4.58. MaxCyte has a market capitalization of $487.44 million and annual sales of 44,260 K, against an annual income of -23,570 K.

Effective January 1, 2024, the company welcomed Maher Masoud as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Also serving as a director on MaxCyte’s Board of Directors, Mr. Masoud currently holds 674,200 options over common stock of the Company. The company specializes in cell-engineering technologies for next-generation cell therapeutics and bioprocessing applications.

Business Stock Markets
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

