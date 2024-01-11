Market Tremors: Smallcap World Fund Sells Polycab India Shares, Unsettling Stock Market

In the latest market movements, Smallcap World Fund has offloaded 8.51 lakh shares of Polycab India, amounting to a 0.57% stake, at a price of Rs 3,599.87 per share. The total transaction value stands at a staggering Rs 336.64 crore. This sale has triggered a significant 20.5% drop in Polycab India's stock, which plummeted to Rs 3,904.7. The decline has been attributed to the startling revelations of the income tax department, which uncovered unaccounted cash sales to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore during a search operation at the company's offices.

Polycab India Denies Tax Evasion Charges

Following the income tax department's discovery of unaccounted cash sales, Polycab India faced a severe backlash, with its share price taking a nosedive. Despite the ongoing controversy, the company has categorically denied any allegations of tax evasion. It has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical business practices.

Market Shifts in Samhi Hotels and Bharat Wire Ropes

In other market activities, there was a significant shift in share ownership in Samhi Hotels. Sarvara Investment Fund I sold 49.97 lakh shares while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority scooped up 50 lakh shares, both at Rs 185 per share. This activity resulted in a rise of 10.48% in the closing stock price of Samhi Hotels, which stood at Rs 194.5 compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, foreign investors NHIT Global Emerging Markets Equity Trust and Destinations International Equity Fund engaged in transactions involving shares of Bharat Wire Ropes. NHIT acquired a 0.54% stake at Rs 382.95 per share, and Destinations International Fund bought a 0.61% stake at the same price.

Trading Activity in Suyog Telematics

Suyog Telematics also saw notable trading activity. Fortune Smart Lifestyle sold a 1.29% stake, while NHIT Global and Destinations International bought stakes at Rs 1,065.7 per share. This flurry of activity contributed to a closing price increase of 1.79% at Rs 1,084.8 for Suyog Telematics. As the market continues to react to these significant developments, investors worldwide are keeping a close watch on the ripple effects of these transactions in the wider financial landscape.