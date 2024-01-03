en English
Business

Marico Ltd. Shares Dip Slightly Amidst Increased Net Profit

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
In a slight dip, shares of Marico Ltd., a significant player in the Personal Care industry, fell by 0.4 percent during Wednesday’s trading session. The fluctuations saw the stock price oscillate between an intraday high and low of Rs 551.6 and Rs 543.6, respectively. Trading volume hovered around 11,453 shares, with the stock opening at Rs 547.25.

(Read Also: India’s Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030)

Marico’s Financial Performance

The company, which commands a market capitalization of Rs 70,384.58 crore, witnessed a marginal decrease in its consolidated sales for the quarter ending on 30 September 2023. The figures dropped to Rs 2514.0 crore from the previous quarter’s impressive Rs 2523.0 crore, and nearly equaling the same period the previous year’s Rs 2515.0 crore. However, the net profit painted a brighter picture, soaring by a significant 17.28 percent compared to the same quarter last year, reaching Rs 353.0 crore.

Stakeholder Structure

As of 30 September 2023, domestic institutional investors held 2.99 percent, foreign institutional investors held a significant 25.91 percent, and promoters retained a commanding 59.4 percent of the company’s stakes. It is noteworthy to mention that the stock’s valuation ratios indicate that it traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 49.92 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 16.29. This suggests that investors might harbor high growth expectations from Marico Ltd.

(Read Also: Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections)

Marico Ltd.: A Snapshot

Marico Ltd. is a consumer products company that has etched its name in the Indian market with its array of products including coconut oils, hair care, personal care, and hygiene products. Over the past year, the stock underperformed the Indian Food industry and the Indian Market, despite exhibiting stable volatility. As of 03 Jan 2024, the share price of Marico Ltd stands at ₹544.40 with a market cap of ₹70,774.

Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

