Malta Stock Exchange Concludes 2023 with Positive Growth, Bank of Valletta and HSBC Bank Malta Register Significant Gains

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:03 am EST
Malta Stock Exchange Concludes 2023 with Positive Growth, Bank of Valletta and HSBC Bank Malta Register Significant Gains

The Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) concluded 2023 on a high note, with the MSE Equity Total Return Index closing 14.5% higher compared to the beginning of the year.

During the last trading week of the year, the Index gained by 4.5%, reaching 8,477.527 points, making it a beacon of positive financial trends. The week witnessed a total trading turnover of 1.4 million over 146 transactions.

Performance of Equities and Indexes

Of the 18 active equities during the week, 13 witnessed an increase in value, while only one faced a decline. The MSE MGS Total Return Index, which tracks Maltese government securities, also posted gains, finishing the year 4% higher.

The week ended with a modest 0.3% uptick at 920.047 points. Even in the corporate bond market, the MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index recorded a 0.3% increase for the week, closing at 1,161.46 points, marking a 3.2% annual gain.

Notable Equities

Bank of Valletta plc witnessed a significant rise in its shares, recording a 75.3% increase over the year. Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc’s shares also saw substantial growth, increasing by 80.3%.

However, Loqus Holdings plc experienced a downward trend during the last week of December with a 15% drop in share value, marking a 10.1% decrease since the start of the year.

Corporate Updates

Malita Investments plc announced corporate updates after an extraordinary general meeting, leading to the listing of its entire issued share capital on the official list of the MSE. Additionally, VBL plc announced its plans to raise funds and issue new shares.

The report concluded with a wish for a healthy and prosperous new year from Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, the author of the report, which also included a disclaimer regarding the provision of investment advice.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

