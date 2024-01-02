Major Shift in Share Trading for Duell Oyj Kicks Off 2024

On January 3, 2024, a significant shift in the shareholding structure of Duell Oyj, a company listed on the First North Growth Market Finland, will come into effect. Approximately 1,008,000,642 shares will begin trading as old shares, under the trading code DUELL and the ISIN code FI4000513072. The orderbook id is 241027, and the total number of shares in Duell Oyj is 1,038,546,116.

A Shift in Trading

Simultaneously, trading will cease for a different set of shares under the trading code DUELLN0123, with the ISIN code FI4000565627 and orderbook id 313734. The last day of trading for these shares was January 2, 2024. This move, announced by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy’s Surveillance department, marks a significant change in the trading landscape of Duell Oyj’s shares.

Other Market Movements

In related news, Platinum Equity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Horizon Organic and Wallaby from Danone. This acquisition aims to bolster Horizon Organic’s growth as a standalone company in the US dairy industry, which is estimated at a massive $68 billion. Platinum Equity, with a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies worldwide, has completed over 450 acquisitions in the past 28 years.

Executive Acquisitions and Company Objectives

Johan Larsson, the CEO of NYAB Oyj, recently announced his acquisition of shares in the company on the First North Growth Market Finland. This acquisition involved purchasing 2300 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 0.55209 EUR, followed by another acquisition of 900 shares at a price of 0.54911 EUR. NYAB Oyj, focusing on green transition in the Nordics, offers engineering, construction, and maintenance services for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. In addition, Graphite One Inc provided a review of their 2023 milestones and objectives for 2024, including receiving two Department of Defense grants and a strategic investment from Alaska’s Bering Straits Native Corporation.

Transformations and Market Competitions

Eagle Filters Group Oyj, formerly known as Loudspring Oyj, has transitioned from an investment entity to an industrial company manufacturing gas turbine air intake filters and energy-saving solutions. The company, facing stiff competition from Camfil AB, Donaldson Company Inc., Nordic Air Filtration A/S, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, and Graver Technologies LLC, has seen a surge in customer interest. Despite criticism regarding its transition timing, the company holds a 24.2% stake in Nuuka Solutions Ltd, valued at roughly €2.6 million, and continues to navigate the market dynamics.