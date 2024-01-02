en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Major Shift in Share Trading for Duell Oyj Kicks Off 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Major Shift in Share Trading for Duell Oyj Kicks Off 2024

On January 3, 2024, a significant shift in the shareholding structure of Duell Oyj, a company listed on the First North Growth Market Finland, will come into effect. Approximately 1,008,000,642 shares will begin trading as old shares, under the trading code DUELL and the ISIN code FI4000513072. The orderbook id is 241027, and the total number of shares in Duell Oyj is 1,038,546,116.

A Shift in Trading

Simultaneously, trading will cease for a different set of shares under the trading code DUELLN0123, with the ISIN code FI4000565627 and orderbook id 313734. The last day of trading for these shares was January 2, 2024. This move, announced by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy’s Surveillance department, marks a significant change in the trading landscape of Duell Oyj’s shares.

Other Market Movements

In related news, Platinum Equity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Horizon Organic and Wallaby from Danone. This acquisition aims to bolster Horizon Organic’s growth as a standalone company in the US dairy industry, which is estimated at a massive $68 billion. Platinum Equity, with a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies worldwide, has completed over 450 acquisitions in the past 28 years.

Executive Acquisitions and Company Objectives

Johan Larsson, the CEO of NYAB Oyj, recently announced his acquisition of shares in the company on the First North Growth Market Finland. This acquisition involved purchasing 2300 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 0.55209 EUR, followed by another acquisition of 900 shares at a price of 0.54911 EUR. NYAB Oyj, focusing on green transition in the Nordics, offers engineering, construction, and maintenance services for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. In addition, Graphite One Inc provided a review of their 2023 milestones and objectives for 2024, including receiving two Department of Defense grants and a strategic investment from Alaska’s Bering Straits Native Corporation.

Transformations and Market Competitions

Eagle Filters Group Oyj, formerly known as Loudspring Oyj, has transitioned from an investment entity to an industrial company manufacturing gas turbine air intake filters and energy-saving solutions. The company, facing stiff competition from Camfil AB, Donaldson Company Inc., Nordic Air Filtration A/S, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, and Graver Technologies LLC, has seen a surge in customer interest. Despite criticism regarding its transition timing, the company holds a 24.2% stake in Nuuka Solutions Ltd, valued at roughly €2.6 million, and continues to navigate the market dynamics.

0
Business Finland Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bay Area's Tech Sector Faces Employment Crisis Amid Surge in Layoffs

By BNN Correspondents

Freight Technologies Inc Sees Stock Price Dip Amid Market Fluctuations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bitfarms Reports Substantial Bitcoin Earnings Increase and Strong Financial Position

By Wojciech Zylm

Evolv Technology to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on February 29, 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Old Dominion Freight Line to Build New Facility in Colorado ...
@Business · 1 min
Old Dominion Freight Line to Build New Facility in Colorado ...
heart comment 0
Growth Hub to Support Local Businesses with Tailored Workshops, Following Revealing Survey

By Salman Khan

Growth Hub to Support Local Businesses with Tailored Workshops, Following Revealing Survey
Barclays Downgrades Apple Stock Amid Performance and Valuation Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Barclays Downgrades Apple Stock Amid Performance and Valuation Concerns
PG&E Customers in Oakland Grapple with Steep Utility Bill Increase

By Olalekan Adigun

PG&E Customers in Oakland Grapple with Steep Utility Bill Increase
Illumina Cuts Costs with Layoffs and Reduced Office Footprint

By Hadeel Hashem

Illumina Cuts Costs with Layoffs and Reduced Office Footprint
Latest Headlines
World News
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers: A Defining Missouri Valley Showdown
25 seconds
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers: A Defining Missouri Valley Showdown
WWE RAW Turns Graphic: Highlights Bloodshed in Lynch Vs. Jax Match
47 seconds
WWE RAW Turns Graphic: Highlights Bloodshed in Lynch Vs. Jax Match
Sheffield United Women's Team Manager Returns after Investigation into Player's Death
57 seconds
Sheffield United Women's Team Manager Returns after Investigation into Player's Death
PM Kakar and Ch Shujaat Discuss Political Landscape, Inquire About Each Other's Health
1 min
PM Kakar and Ch Shujaat Discuss Political Landscape, Inquire About Each Other's Health
Pulse Biosciences Advances Cardiac Ablation with FDA Filing for CellFX nsPFA Technology
1 min
Pulse Biosciences Advances Cardiac Ablation with FDA Filing for CellFX nsPFA Technology
Actinium's Groundbreaking Radiotherapies Earn Spotlight at 2024 Tandem Meetings
1 min
Actinium's Groundbreaking Radiotherapies Earn Spotlight at 2024 Tandem Meetings
Somaliland: A Journey from Isolation to Recognition
1 min
Somaliland: A Journey from Isolation to Recognition
Adam Lakeland Bemoans Missed Opportunity to Sign Striker Connor Hall
2 mins
Adam Lakeland Bemoans Missed Opportunity to Sign Striker Connor Hall
Estonian President Condemns Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Crimes Against Humanity
2 mins
Estonian President Condemns Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Crimes Against Humanity
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
6 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
22 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app