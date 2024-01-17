LXP Industrial Trust Faces Financial Setback Amid Decrease in Stock Price

In a recent turn of events, LXP Industrial Trust, a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) specializing in industrial properties, reported a slump in its stock price. The price opened at a decrease of -1.89% from the previous session and wrapped up at $9.54. Over the past 52 weeks, the company's share price has fluctuated between $7.75 and $11.92.

Financial Performance

Over the last five years, a steady decrease can be observed in the company's financial performance. Its yearbook sales have plummeted by -4.76%, and average yearly earnings per share (EPS) have nosedived by -90.74%. As of now, LXP Industrial Trust has a market float of $285.19 million, with 291.72 million shares outstanding. The company currently operates with a workforce of 66 employees. The percentage of insider ownership stands at 2.54%, while institutional ownership is considerably high at 94.10%.

Quarterly Earnings Report

The last quarter reported on September 29, 2023, saw LXP surpassing EPS expectations by $0.04, posting an EPS of $0.04. Analysts predict a break-even EPS for the current fiscal year and a significant decline of -90.74% for the upcoming fiscal year. However, they forecast a long-term expansion with a 5.00% EPS growth over the next five years.

Financial Ratios and Future Projections

The company's price to sales ratio is 8.09, and its price to free cash flow is 15.13. LXP Industrial Trust's diluted EPS currently stands at $0.17 and is projected to drop to -0.03 in a year. The stock has demonstrated higher trading volume and lower volatility compared to the previous year. Technical analysis suggests resistance levels at $9.46, $9.56, and $9.63, with support levels at $9.29, $9.22, and $9.12.

LXP Industrial Trust, with an impressive market cap of $2.74 billion, reported annual sales of $321,250K and an annual income of $113,780K. The sales for the last quarter totaled $85,420K and the income amounted to $12,660K.

The company has also announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on February 15, 2024, and host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results. LXP Industrial Trust continues its focus on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments in the United States, despite the recent financial setbacks.