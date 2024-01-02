en English
Business

Lululemon Athletica’s Short Interest Declines by 6.84%

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Lululemon Athletica’s Short Interest Declines by 6.84%

A recent report reveals a 6.84% decline in short interest in Lululemon Athletica (NYSE:LULU). The company has disclosed that 4.46 million of its shares are currently sold short, amounting to 4.36% of all regular shares available for trading. Calculating by the trading volume, it’s estimated that it would take traders about 1.65 days to cover these short positions.

What is Short Interest?

Short interest is a key metric that represents the number of shares sold short but not yet covered. It plays a significant role in indicating market sentiment where an increase suggests a bearish outlook and a decrease suggests a bullish outlook. The recent drop in short interest for Lululemon Athletica does not necessarily foretell a near-term increase in the stock price, but it does indicate that fewer shares are being shorted.

Comparison with Peers

When compared to its peers, Lululemon Athletica has a lower short interest percentage, with an average of 7.98% in its peer group. This data suggests that the company is outperforming most of its peers in this regard.

Complexity of Short Interest

The concept of short interest is complex. Interestingly, an increase in short interest can sometimes be bullish for a stock because it could cause a short squeeze, where the price of a stock spikes due to short sellers covering their positions. As of December 15th, the short interest in Lululemon Athletica has declined by 6.9%, with 4.05% of the company’s shares being sold short. The short interest ratio is 2.0, indicating a positive sentiment about the stock. Several institutional investors and major shareholders have reported short positions in Lululemon Athletica. Other companies in the consumer discretionary sector have varying short interest positions, revealing the diversity in strategy and sentiment within the sector.

Business Stock Markets United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

