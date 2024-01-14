en English
Business

Lucky Core Industries Abandons Acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Lucky Core Industries Abandons Acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

In a strategic move, Lucky Core Industries has called off its agreement to acquire Lotte Chemical Pakistan, citing its failure to fulfil the terms within the specified timeframe. The share purchase agreement, which was inked on January 26, 2023, stipulated the acquisition of 1.14 billion ordinary shares, roughly 75.01% of the issued capital of Lotte Chemical Pakistan. However, the transaction was halted as Lucky Core Industries found it challenging to meet the conditions set for the given time frame.

An Unexpected Termination

The deal was negotiated between Lucky Core Ventures, a fully-owned subsidiary of Lucky Core Industries, and Lotte Chemical Corporation. The unexpected termination of the agreement has sent ripples across the market, leading to a substantial fall in the share price of Lotte Chemical. The shares plummeted to the day’s maximum limit of 7.5% on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). In contrast, Lucky Core Industries’ share price displayed relative stability, closing at Rs764.31, albeit lower when compared with the intra-day high of Rs784.99.

Financial Woes for Lotte Chemical

Founded in May 1998, Lotte Chemical Pakistan primarily operates in the manufacturing and sale of pure terephthalic acid (PTA). However, the company’s recent financial performance has raised eyebrows. The financial accounts for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, showed a 20% dip in revenue compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. This led to a decrease in the gross profit to Rs3,417 million for the quarter, a significant drop from the Rs4,805 million recorded during the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the Jul-Sept 2023 quarter stood at Rs1.31, down from Rs1.79 for Q3 of 2022.

Future Projections

While the termination of the agreement is a significant development, it remains to be seen how both companies will navigate their future trajectories. The market will closely watch the financial performance of Lotte Chemical Pakistan in the upcoming quarters, and whether Lucky Core Industries will pursue similar acquisitions remains a matter of speculation.

Business Pakistan Stock Markets
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

