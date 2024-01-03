Livent Corp Shares Struggle to Maintain Rally Amid Market Challenges

Following an impressive rally that reversed a continual downtrend since July, shares of Livent Corp (LTHM) suffered a significant decline on a recent Wednesday. The stock, which experienced an over 34% increase before a minor pullback in late December, concluded the year on a positive note. This surge was propelled by several influences, including macroeconomic developments and a merger announcement with Allkem Limited approved by shareholders.

Factors Influencing Livent’s Stock Performance

One of the significant boosts to the stock was Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintaining a Neutral rating on the stock but elevating the price target from $15 to $20. However, with the onset of the new year, Livent shares wrestled to retain their value amidst broader market challenges, such as escalating U.S. Treasury yields. The company’s shares tumbled by 13% on a Wednesday, a shift that attracted attention as it trended on Yahoo and was accompanied by an unusually high trading volume of 52.05 million shares, compared to its average volume of 5.93 million.

Stock’s Recent Pullback

The stock’s recent pullback also coincided with hitting a significant resistance level established since mid-October. At the market’s close, LTHM shares were down 8.61% at $16.50. Despite this setback, the stock has risen by 26.05% over the past month, with an average analyst recommendation of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Livent’s Future Prospects

The company is scheduled to release earnings on 2024-02-13 and has reported EPS of $1.80 over the last 12 months. Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. The current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $209.97 million, indicating a 4.3% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank 5 (Strong Sell). Investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 right now, indicating a discount relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 15.71. Livent’s PEG ratio is currently 0.55.