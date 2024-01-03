Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services’ Stock Performance

On January 3, 2024, at 09:10 IST, the liveblog on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provides an in-depth and real-time analysis of the company’s stock performance. The last traded price for TCS stands at 3767.0, indicating the current value at which the stock is being exchanged in the market. The company’s market capitalization, a critical indicator of TCS’s total value, is reported at 1384292.32. The volume, representing the number of shares traded during a particular period, is recorded at 9240.

Key Financial Ratios

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a significant financial metric, for TCS is 31.0. This ratio measures the company’s current share price relative to its per-share earnings, suggesting how much investors are willing to pay for a rupee of earnings. The earnings per share (EPS), another essential indicator of TCS’s profitability, stand at 122.04.

Stock Performance Analysis

The liveblog aims to provide investors with the latest trends and movements in TCS’s stock by integrating both fundamental and technical analysis. From predicting and forecasting the movement of TCS stocks for tomorrow, to emphasizing the AI Munafa prediction value for potential upward or downward movements, the liveblog serves as a comprehensive guide for investors. Despite the stock inching down 0.72% to 3,783.25 Indian rupees, it outperformed some of its competitors.

Expert Recommendations and Breaking News

Keeping investors informed, the liveblog also offers expert stock recommendations and breaking news that could influence TCS’s market performance. As the stock trades at -0.85% lower at Rs 3,751.20 compared to its last closing price of Rs 3,783.25, the company has given -0.27% in this year and -0.33% in the last 5 days. With a TTM P/E ratio of 28.91, 37 analysts have initiated coverage on the stock. The net profit in the last quarter was 11,342.00 Crores. It is important to note that the promoter holding is at 72.30% and the Mutual Fund holding has increased to 5.90% as of September 30, 2023. The FII holding has also seen an uptick to 12.47% as of the same date. The market capitalization stands at 1357216.99 Cr. The 52-week high for Tata Consultancy Services is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.30. The net profit in 2023 was 42147.00 Cr.