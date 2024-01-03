en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lithium Americas Corp Faces Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Lithium Americas Corp Faces Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

The New York Stock Exchange-listed Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) has recently seen a dip in its stock price. The shares are currently trading at $6.07, marking a 4.11% decrease from the previous value, bringing the company’s market valuation to approximately $979.12 million.

Stock Performance and Analysts’ Outlook

The current trading price is significantly lower than LAC’s 52-week high of $12.38, representing about 103.95% off. However, there has been a 4.45% increase from its 52-week low of $5.80. Despite the recent decline, analysts have a positive outlook on the stock, with a consensus recommendation rating of Buy and a mean rating of 1.44. No analysts rated the stock as Sell, while 7 gave it a Buy rating, and 2 advised to Hold.

Trading Volume and Short Interest

The average trading volume for LAC over a 10-day period is 2.95 million shares, slightly higher than the 3-month average of 2.82 million shares. The short interest in the company is significant, with 13.17 million shares sold short and a short interest cover period of 4.53 days. Insiders hold 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutional holders own 16.96%, leaving a share float percentage of 17.03%.

Future Predictions and Company Operations

Lithium Americas Corp operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina, exploring for lithium deposits. The company has a VGM Score of D, indicating potential underperformance in the market. However, recent price changes and earnings estimate revisions suggest it could be a good pick for momentum investors, with a Momentum Score of A. The average twelve-month price prediction for Lithium Americas is C$23.38, showing a predicted upside of 95.51% based on their 12-month stock forecasts.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Granite: A Top Buy in 2024 REIT/Real Estate Industry Outlook
Granite, a Canadian-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has been highlighted as one of the top three ‘ACTION LIST BUY’ rated names in the REIT/Real Estate Industry Outlook for 2024. With a substantial portfolio of 143 investment properties accounting for approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area, the company has established a significant presence
Granite: A Top Buy in 2024 REIT/Real Estate Industry Outlook
Teck Resources to Finalize Sale of Steelmaking Coal Business to Glencore
34 seconds ago
Teck Resources to Finalize Sale of Steelmaking Coal Business to Glencore
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
35 seconds ago
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
Outfront Media Inc Welcomes 2024 with a Stock Price Increase
18 seconds ago
Outfront Media Inc Welcomes 2024 with a Stock Price Increase
CVS Caremark to Favor Biosimilars over Humira in Formulary Shift
26 seconds ago
CVS Caremark to Favor Biosimilars over Humira in Formulary Shift
Nasdaq Grants Global System Dynamics Conditional Extension: Business Combination with DarkPulse in View
29 seconds ago
Nasdaq Grants Global System Dynamics Conditional Extension: Business Combination with DarkPulse in View
Latest Headlines
World News
John Oliver Critiques Netanyahu's Government: An Examination of Implications
21 seconds
John Oliver Critiques Netanyahu's Government: An Examination of Implications
CVS Caremark to Favor Biosimilars over Humira in Formulary Shift
26 seconds
CVS Caremark to Favor Biosimilars over Humira in Formulary Shift
Covid-19 Cases Underreported in Bulgaria, Warns Health Expert
27 seconds
Covid-19 Cases Underreported in Bulgaria, Warns Health Expert
NFL Draft Suspense: Kornacki Analyzes Patriots' Position; Off the Edge Covers Wider NFL Scenario
50 seconds
NFL Draft Suspense: Kornacki Analyzes Patriots' Position; Off the Edge Covers Wider NFL Scenario
CVS Caremark Boosts Biosimilars Use, Excludes Humira From Major Formularies
52 seconds
CVS Caremark Boosts Biosimilars Use, Excludes Humira From Major Formularies
Garbage Collection Crisis in Harare: A Public Health Emergency
2 mins
Garbage Collection Crisis in Harare: A Public Health Emergency
DeBoer and Penix Jr. Eye National Championship: A Final Showdown with Michigan
2 mins
DeBoer and Penix Jr. Eye National Championship: A Final Showdown with Michigan
Edge Recalls Historic Ladder Match Amidst Hurricane: A Tale of Dedication
2 mins
Edge Recalls Historic Ladder Match Amidst Hurricane: A Tale of Dedication
Debunking the Myth of Detox Diets: An Expert's Take
2 mins
Debunking the Myth of Detox Diets: An Expert's Take
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
9 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
5 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app