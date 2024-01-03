en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Latest Financial Update on Bharti Airtel: An Investor’s Guide

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Latest Financial Update on Bharti Airtel: An Investor’s Guide

On January 3, 2024, at 09:11 IST, Bharti Airtel, a leading stock in the market, stands tall with a last traded price of 1031.95. With a significant market capitalization of 612,778.1 million, Bharti Airtel commands a substantial market presence. The trading volume, a measure of the stock’s liquidity, is recorded at 49,445. This signifies the number of shares traded during a given period.

Understanding Bharti Airtel’s Key Financial Ratios

The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a valuation metric, is reported to be 81.19. This ratio compares the company’s current share price to its per-share earnings. A higher P/E ratio may suggest that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to companies with a lower P/E. The earnings per share (EPS) stands at 12.58, a crucial indicator of financial health, measuring the company’s profitability on a per-share basis.

The Liveblog’s Role in Investor Decision-Making

The liveblog aims to keep investors informed about Bharti Airtel’s market performance and provides insights for making informed investment decisions. It also alerts readers to breaking news that could affect the stock’s performance, ensuring they stay ahead in the market.

Historical Performance and Future Outlook

Bharti Airtel Ltd. shares inched up 0.87% to 1,021.90 Indian rupees on a poor trading session for the stock market, closing 24.45 rupees short of its 52-week high. The company’s annual revenue growth of 19.64% outperformed its 3-year CAGR of 15.94%. For the quarter ended 30-09-2023, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 37,374.20 Crore, down 1.10% from the last quarter. The company has a total of 599.76 Crore shares outstanding.

As a leading telecommunications firm in India, Bharti Airtel has a history dating back to 1995. It has expanded its services to various states and regions, offering mobile, voice, internet data, broadband, DTH, and specialized services to corporate clients. With its shares listed on multiple Indian stock exchanges and being a part of various indices like Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, Bharti Airtel’s market performance is closely watched by investors.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nestle India's Financials Show Strength: An In-Depth Look

By Rafia Tasleem

ITC: A Market Titan's Performance and Predictions

By Rafia Tasleem

Unraveling the Performance of Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock: A Real-Time Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Elon Musk Accuses John Oliver of Losing Comedic Touch Due to Wokeness

By BNN Correspondents

Hero MotoCorp Stock Analysis: Investor Interest, Valuation & Market Pr ...
@Business · 2 mins
Hero MotoCorp Stock Analysis: Investor Interest, Valuation & Market Pr ...
heart comment 0
Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries’ Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries' Stock Performance
Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates

By Justice Nwafor

Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates
Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services’ Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services' Stock Performance
Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
8 seconds
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
13 seconds
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
1 min
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
2 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
3 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
3 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
3 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
3 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app