Kuala Lumpur Stocks Plunge: Brokers Demand Cash Upfront

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
In a significant financial development, several stocks in Kuala Lumpur experienced a sharp decline in their prices, leading to brokers demanding cash upfront for purchases. The impacted stocks include those of Mercury Securities Bhd, Jentayu Sustainables Bhd, and Artroniq Bhd, all of which witnessed a limit down this week.

Immediate Cash Requirement for Stock Purchases

An investment bank has issued a notice to its clients stipulating that, effective from 2:30 pm on Thursday, January 18, 2024, any buy orders for these stocks must be paid with cash upfront. This requirement applies specifically to non-margin trading accounts.

Impact on Existing and Future Orders

Orders placed before the specified time will not be impacted by this change. However, all good-till-date (GTD) buy orders for the mentioned stocks must be cancelled by the end of the day to meet the new requirement. Clients are being informed of the cancellations in a timely manner.

Heavy Selling Pressure on Affected Stocks

The shares of Jentayu Sustainables Bhd, Mercury Securities Bhd, and Artroniq Bhd have been under heavy selling pressure, hitting limit-down and continuing their downward trend. Jentayu and Mercury Securities hit their limit-down again, with Jentayu’s shares declining 38.5% year to date, and Mercury Securities tumbling further before rebounding slightly.

Short sales were also suspended for Jentayu Sustainables Bhd, and the FBM KLCI entered negative territory on Wednesday due to several counters on Bursa Malaysia hitting limit down. This included Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd, whose market capitalization also dropped.

Unusual Market Activity (UMA) queries have been sent to Jentayu Sustainable Bhd, Mercury Securities Group Bhd, and Artroniq Bhd by Bursa Malaysia, in relation to the sharp fall in the price of their shares. Jentayu Sustainable stated that it is not aware of any corporate development or credible rumor that may account for the trading activity. Investors are being advised to take note of the companies’ replies to the UMA queries in making their investment decisions.

Business Malaysia Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

