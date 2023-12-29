Key Stocks to Watch: Tech Stocks Fuel Market Gains, Penny Stocks in Focus, and Dow Jones Stocks for December

As the market gears up for another day of trading, a handful of stocks emerge as worthy of investors’ attention. These ‘stocks to watch’ are poised for significant movement due to various factors like crucial announcements, impending financial results, or industry-wide influences. The spotlight falls on a spectrum of sectors, each with their unique catalysts, from earnings reports and merger news to regulatory updates and shifts in market sentiment.

Tech Stocks and Federal Reserve Fuel Market Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a new record close, bolstered by gains in technology stocks and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the coming year. The Dow rose by 54 points or 0.14%, while the S&P 500 trailed closely, slightly higher by 0.04%.

Monitoring Penny Stocks and Bitcoin ETF

An intriguing list of penny stocks, priced at $5 or less, showing a daily volume surge and a day change over 3%, is curated by Yahoo Finance. This list, updated daily and sorted by market cap, reflects the top 30 stocks meeting the criteria, offering a valuable resource for investors looking to capitalize on volatility. The market also witnessed a reversal in major gains of bitcoin mining operators’ stocks, pending approval for a spot bitcoin ETF by the SEC.

Coherus Bags FDA Approval

In healthcare, Coherus received FDA approval for its Udenyca OnBody injector system, making it a stock to watch in the sector.

December’s Dow Jones Stocks to Watch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed November with significant gains, leading to a list of ‘stocks to watch’ in December 2023. This list includes Apple, Boeing, Intel, Microsoft, and Visa. The best performers of the year until December 5 were Salesforce, Intel, and Microsoft, with rallies of 89.1%, 60.2%, and 53.9%, respectively. In contrast, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Chevron, and Three M saw declines of 44.4%, 19.3%, and 13.7%.

The tech-centric Nasdaq rallied 36% through December 5, the S&P 500 gained 19%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9% year-to-date. The top Dow Jones stocks near buy points for December include Apple, Boeing, Intel, Microsoft, and Visa, making them a focus for investors.