Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

Kenya Airways (KQ) shares will remain suspended for an extra 12 months from January 5, 2024, on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), according to an official announcement. The aim is to allow the airline sufficient time to finalize its operational and corporate restructuring efforts. The extension is a result of an approved decision by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) under section 11(3)(w) of the Capital Markets Act and regulation 22 of the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listings and Disclosures) Regulations, 2002. Shareholders, investors, and the wider public are urged to take this suspension into consideration.

Extended Suspension to Aid Restructuring

Trading suspension for Kenya Airways PLC shares was initially implemented in 2020 and has since been extended several times. The repeated extensions aim to provide the national carrier with ample time to undertake its restructuring process without the typical pressures associated with active stock market trading. In 2023, the suspension was extended again, following approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Kenya Airways’ Financial Position

In spite of the trading suspension, Kenya Airways has expressed optimism about returning to profitability in 2024. The airline plays a significant role in Kenya’s economy, contributing approximately 4% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Yet, Kenya Airways has been facing financial turbulence, with a reported 120% net loss in its half-year financial results. The airline suffered a loss of KSh 21.7 billion for the six-month period, a stark contrast to KSh 9.8 billion reported during the same period in 2022.

Signs of Recovery?

Despite these losses, there are some positive indicators. For the first time in six years, the company reported an operating profit of KSh 998 million, demonstrating a 120% growth from a loss of KSh 5 billion reported for the same period in the previous year. The extended suspension of share trading is hoped to further assist Kenya Airways in its restructuring endeavors, potentially leading to a stronger financial position in the future.