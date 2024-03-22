KEC International Soars with ₹1,004 Crore New Orders Boosting Infrastructure Growth

KEC International, a powerhouse in global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), has witnessed a significant uplift in its market standing following the announcement of new orders worth ₹1,004 crore across its diversified businesses. This news comes as a strong indicator of the company's growth trajectory and its expanding footprint in the domestic and international markets in 2024.

Strategic Wins Across Sectors

KEC International's recent success in bagging orders spans across various sectors including transmission, distribution, civil, railways, and cables, with a notable presence in India and the Americas. These orders not only reflect the company's versatile engineering capability but also its strategic focus on diversifying its portfolio. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, expressed his satisfaction with the new orders, emphasizing the alignment with the company's strategic goals and the consistent order inflow as a testament to their market leadership and operational excellence.

Implications for Growth and Expansion

The company's year-to-date order intake stands at an impressive ~₹17,500 crores, with a strong order book L1 of over ₹35,000 crore and a healthy tender pipeline. This robust order book is expected to fuel KEC International's growth in the forthcoming quarters, alongside its focus on cash flows, working capital, and execution efficiency. Moreover, the successful turnaround of its SAE Towers business, culminating in a positive PBT for the quarter, hints at the company's strategic direction towards improving margins and ensuring sustainable growth.

Market Reaction and Future Prospects

The market responded positively to the announcement, with KEC International's shares closing higher. This uptrend is attributed to the investor confidence in the company's growth prospects and its ability to secure and execute large-scale infrastructure projects efficiently. Looking ahead, KEC International appears well-positioned to leverage its strong order book and strategic investments in capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand for infrastructure development globally.

As KEC International charts its course through 2024, the strategic wins across diverse sectors underscore its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment. The company's focus on diversifying its portfolio, coupled with a robust order intake, sets a strong foundation for sustained growth and profitability, making it a key player to watch in the global infrastructure EPC domain.