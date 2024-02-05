Kaixin Auto Holdings on the Brink: Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice Received

In an unexpected turn of events, leading Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer, Kaixin Auto Holdings, has been served with a non-compliance notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market. The discrepancy lies in the failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement, as delineated by Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2), which stipulates the maintenance of a $1 per share price for an unbroken span of 30 business days.

Non-compliance and Nasdaq's Grace Period

The notice, however, doesn't immediately impact Kaixin's standing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. In an act of leniency, Nasdaq has extended a 180-day grace period to Kaixin, lasting until July 30, 2024. This period is crucial for the company's efforts to regain compliance with the rule. The pathway to compliance is clear: the company's common stock must reach a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for no less than 10 consecutive business days. Upon achieving this, Nasdaq will confirm Kaixin's return to compliance.

Potential Extension and Risks of Delisting

However, if Kaixin fails to meet the compliance deadline, it isn't necessarily the end of the line. If the company still satisfies the Nasdaq Capital Market's initial inclusion criteria, an additional 180-day grace period may be granted for meeting the minimum bid price requirement. Nonetheless, failure to regain compliance by the extended deadline could result in a delisting notification from Nasdaq. Yet, Kaixin still retains the right to appeal against such a decision.

Kaixin's Plan of Action

With the stakes high, the company is prepared to closely monitor its stock price and is mulling over options to rectify the situation if the stock price fails to see a rise. As the clock ticks towards the deadline, the global finance sector watches with bated breath to see how this narrative unfolds. Will Kaixin Auto Holdings regain compliance or face the potential risk of delisting? Only time will tell.