en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

JSE Threatens Listing Suspension for AYO and AEEI Over Non-compliance

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
JSE Threatens Listing Suspension for AYO and AEEI Over Non-compliance

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has put two companies, AYO Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), both part of the Sekunjalo Group, on notice. The JSE has threatened to suspend their listings if they fail to submit their annual reports by the end of January, marking a stringent enforcement of financial reporting standards.

Non-compliance and Potential Suspension

The JSE’s warning to AYO and AEEI underscores the significance of compliance with financial reporting standards. Both companies, owned by Cape Town-based businessman Iqbal Survé, have failed to submit their annual reports within the stipulated four-month period as required by the JSE’s listing requirements. The potential suspension of their listings serves as a testament to the potential consequences of non-compliance for listed companies.

Previous Allegations and Consequences

This enforcement follows a history of alleged irregularities within the Sekunjalo group. A former director of AYO was fined R1.2-million for non-compliance. Allegations of irregularities in related-party transactions led to South African banks withdrawing their services from Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo and its affiliated companies. The fallout continued with Nedbank initiating the closure of the companies’ accounts in April 2021.

The Aftermath of the Mpati Commission Inquiry

The closure of accounts was a direct response to the publication of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry report. The report found that the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) investment in Sekunjalo group companies demonstrated a ‘marked disregard for PIC policy and standard operating procedures.’ In a subsequent ruling, the supreme court of appeal found that Nedbank had the right to close the accounts of the group, further tightening the noose around Sekunjalo and its group companies’ operations.

0
Business South Africa Stock Markets
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Rea Vaya Bus Service Halted by Unauthorized Strike Amid Bonus Dispute
The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg was brought to a standstill on Wednesday due to an unauthorized strike initiated by its employees. The workers, employed by PioTrans, brought the bus depot to a halt, raising concerns over the division and taxation of their annual bonus payments. Strike Rooted in Bonus Conflict The strike is
Rea Vaya Bus Service Halted by Unauthorized Strike Amid Bonus Dispute
Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers
3 mins ago
Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers
Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests
4 mins ago
Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests
Fish Shortages and Rising Costs Drive Queensland's Seafood Shops to Diversify
36 seconds ago
Fish Shortages and Rising Costs Drive Queensland's Seafood Shops to Diversify
Undisclosed Corporation Completes Second Tranche of Share Offering
2 mins ago
Undisclosed Corporation Completes Second Tranche of Share Offering
Core Scientific: A Key Player Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets
2 mins ago
Core Scientific: A Key Player Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
24 seconds
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
1 min
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
2 mins
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
2 mins
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
2 mins
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
2 mins
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
2 mins
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app