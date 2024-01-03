JSE Threatens Listing Suspension for AYO and AEEI Over Non-compliance

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has put two companies, AYO Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), both part of the Sekunjalo Group, on notice. The JSE has threatened to suspend their listings if they fail to submit their annual reports by the end of January, marking a stringent enforcement of financial reporting standards.

Non-compliance and Potential Suspension

The JSE’s warning to AYO and AEEI underscores the significance of compliance with financial reporting standards. Both companies, owned by Cape Town-based businessman Iqbal Survé, have failed to submit their annual reports within the stipulated four-month period as required by the JSE’s listing requirements. The potential suspension of their listings serves as a testament to the potential consequences of non-compliance for listed companies.

Previous Allegations and Consequences

This enforcement follows a history of alleged irregularities within the Sekunjalo group. A former director of AYO was fined R1.2-million for non-compliance. Allegations of irregularities in related-party transactions led to South African banks withdrawing their services from Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo and its affiliated companies. The fallout continued with Nedbank initiating the closure of the companies’ accounts in April 2021.

The Aftermath of the Mpati Commission Inquiry

The closure of accounts was a direct response to the publication of the Mpati Commission of Inquiry report. The report found that the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) investment in Sekunjalo group companies demonstrated a ‘marked disregard for PIC policy and standard operating procedures.’ In a subsequent ruling, the supreme court of appeal found that Nedbank had the right to close the accounts of the group, further tightening the noose around Sekunjalo and its group companies’ operations.