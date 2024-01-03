en English
Business

JSE Threatens AYO and AEEI with Potential Listing Suspension

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
JSE Threatens AYO and AEEI with Potential Listing Suspension

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has issued a stern warning to two companies, AYO Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), regarding the looming suspension of their listings. This action has been triggered by the companies’ failure to adhere to the JSE’s stringent listing requirements, specifically the submission of their annual reports within the stipulated four-month period.

Deadline for Compliance

Both AYO and AEEI, integral parts of the Sekunjalo Group owned by Cape Town businessman Iqbal Survé, have been granted until the end of January 2024 to meet this obligation. Should they fail to comply, the JSE may suspend their respective listings, a move reflecting the Exchange’s unwavering commitment to market integrity and transparency.

AYO’s Repeated Offences

Past records indicate AYO’s history of financial misconduct. The company has previously been penalized for issuing misleading financial reports and is presently embroiled in a contentious dispute with First National Bank regarding the closure of its bank accounts. AYO’s share price has seen a drastic drop of over 98% since its listing on the JSE in late 2017. The failure to submit annual reports is perceived as a red flag, suggesting potential disputes with auditors or dysfunction within the organization.

AEEI’s Connection and Role

AEEI, functioning as AYO’s largest shareholder and the parent company of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, carries significant weight in this scenario. The company’s actions or lack thereof will inevitably influence AYO’s future and standing on the Exchange. Furthermore, AYO has been subjected to intense scrutiny over issues related to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the issuance of generous dividends despite reporting annual losses.

Business South Africa Stock Markets
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

