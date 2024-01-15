Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings

Amidst a global trend of dwindling numbers of listed companies, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest stock exchange in Africa, has admitted experiencing a decline in its listings, prominently amongst small and mid-cap companies. Despite this, the JSE asserts that the vibrancy of the local market remains competitive on the global stage, providing a strong reassurance to stakeholders about South Africa’s economic resilience.

Challenges in the Global Stock Exchange Landscape

This development at the JSE mirrors the broader challenges that stock exchanges worldwide face in maintaining listings and ensuring market vitality. The problem isn’t exclusive to South Africa. Instead, it’s a reflection of a global shift in market dynamics, with companies increasingly opting for private funding routes over public listings.

A Case Study: Tongaat Hulett Limited

In a related development, the South African company Tongaat Hulett Limited, previously listed on the JSE, has been sold to the Vision Partners consortium through a contentious process that ended up in court numerous times. The sale followed allegations of a R3.5 billion accounting fraud that led to the company’s delisting. Despite the uncertainty caused by the business rescue process, the adoption of the rescue plan averted liquidation, paving the way for the company’s recovery.

Innovative Solutions: Utshalo Digital Platform

In response to these challenges, the JSE is exploring innovative solutions, such as the creation of a new digital investment platform, Utshalo. The platform aims to bridge the gap for non-institutional investors and reconnect retail investors with companies seeking to raise capital. This move signals a dynamic shift in the JSE’s approach to facilitate access to capital for both junior and established miners, while also providing an avenue for new mining capital raisings amidst the liquidity crunch.