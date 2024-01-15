en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Navigates Global Trend of Declining Listings

Amidst a global trend of dwindling numbers of listed companies, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the largest stock exchange in Africa, has admitted experiencing a decline in its listings, prominently amongst small and mid-cap companies. Despite this, the JSE asserts that the vibrancy of the local market remains competitive on the global stage, providing a strong reassurance to stakeholders about South Africa’s economic resilience.

Challenges in the Global Stock Exchange Landscape

This development at the JSE mirrors the broader challenges that stock exchanges worldwide face in maintaining listings and ensuring market vitality. The problem isn’t exclusive to South Africa. Instead, it’s a reflection of a global shift in market dynamics, with companies increasingly opting for private funding routes over public listings.

A Case Study: Tongaat Hulett Limited

In a related development, the South African company Tongaat Hulett Limited, previously listed on the JSE, has been sold to the Vision Partners consortium through a contentious process that ended up in court numerous times. The sale followed allegations of a R3.5 billion accounting fraud that led to the company’s delisting. Despite the uncertainty caused by the business rescue process, the adoption of the rescue plan averted liquidation, paving the way for the company’s recovery.

Innovative Solutions: Utshalo Digital Platform

In response to these challenges, the JSE is exploring innovative solutions, such as the creation of a new digital investment platform, Utshalo. The platform aims to bridge the gap for non-institutional investors and reconnect retail investors with companies seeking to raise capital. This move signals a dynamic shift in the JSE’s approach to facilitate access to capital for both junior and established miners, while also providing an avenue for new mining capital raisings amidst the liquidity crunch.

0
Business South Africa Stock Markets
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
In what is being hailed as a significant development, Avon Protection PLC, a prominent military equipment company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has secured a multi-million Euro contract to supply the German Navy with its state-of-the-art multi-role rebreathers. These devices are touted as some of the world’s most sophisticated underwater life support systems, designed
Avon Protection PLC Wins Multi-Million Euro Contract with German Navy
Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC
3 mins ago
Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC
US Financial Markets Expect Increased Volatility Amid OPEX Week: Potential Impacts on S&P 500 and Tech Giants
3 mins ago
US Financial Markets Expect Increased Volatility Amid OPEX Week: Potential Impacts on S&P 500 and Tech Giants
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
2 mins ago
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's Shares Surge Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
3 mins ago
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Local Gemstone
Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces
3 mins ago
Revitalizing Rural Ireland: Heather Humphreys Announces Major Investment in Community Spaces
Latest Headlines
World News
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
1 min
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
2 mins
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
3 mins
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
3 mins
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
3 mins
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
4 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
6 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
6 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
7 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
8 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app