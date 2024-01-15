en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Japan’s Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Japan’s Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is celebrating a significant milestone, surpassing the 35,000-point threshold for the first time since February 1990 and reaching new 33-year highs. The Topix index, too, is riding the high wave, hitting similar multi-decade highs. This rally, which began on January 5, 2024, is being hailed by market analysts as a testament to Japan’s robust financial health and strategic monetary policies.

Factors Fueling the Rally

Several elements are contributing to this sustained growth in the Japanese stock market. Foremost among them is the ultra-accommodative monetary policy being pursued by Japan. This policy, coupled with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) ambitious corporate governance improvements, has significantly enhanced the stock market’s appeal to investors. Among the TSE’s initiatives is the directive to companies with low price-to-book ratios to ‘comply or explain,’ with a warning of possible delisting by 2026. This strategic move is designed to boost capital efficiency metrics and stock prices, thereby attracting a larger pool of investors.

Another significant factor is the positive trend in wage negotiations, known as Shunto. The prospect of significant wage increases in 2024 has further buoyed investor confidence. The Bank of America has likened the current rally to the one experienced between April and June 2023, indicating a potential repetition of the positive economic cycle.

Foreign Investment and the Role of the Yen

The depreciation of the Japanese yen has also played a crucial role in bolstering the stock market. As the yen weakens, foreign investments into Japan become more attractive. This dynamic is evident in the rising net inflows into Japanese equity funds, which surged from 70 billion yen in November 2023 to 320 billion yen in December 2023.

A Look Ahead

Despite the rally, there are concerns about overbought technical conditions that could trigger a short-term market correction. However, these concerns are tempered by an overall optimism about the sustainability of the upward trend. Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong, for instance, remains optimistic, citing factors such as subdued wage data, weaker household spending, and the TSE’s corporate governance measures. He suggests that the Nikkei 225 could potentially retest its all-time high of 38,195 points, set in December 1989, in the foreseeable future.

In conclusion, Japan’s stock market rally offers a compelling narrative of a nation’s financial resilience and strategic maneuvering in the face of global economic shifts. As the Nikkei and Topix indices continue to scale new heights, the world watches with keen interest, awaiting the next chapter in Japan’s financial saga.

0
Business Japan Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
In a bold move to cater to a wider customer base this holiday season, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has broadened its assortment of lab-grown diamond jewelry. The diversified jewelry range displays more styles at affordable prices, including the retail titan’s most substantial lab-grown diamond offering to date – a 1.5 carat engagement ring, priced
Walmart Expands Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Range Amid Rising Global Sales
More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?
6 mins ago
More Americans Eligible for Private Investments: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Wall Street Banks Start Earnings Season on a Dismal Note, Inflation Shows Promising Trend
7 mins ago
Wall Street Banks Start Earnings Season on a Dismal Note, Inflation Shows Promising Trend
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
1 min ago
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
Mixed Performances in European Stock Markets as Davos Forum Begins
3 mins ago
Mixed Performances in European Stock Markets as Davos Forum Begins
Startup Funding Drought Looms in 2024; Indian Consumers Shift to Sustainable Products
4 mins ago
Startup Funding Drought Looms in 2024; Indian Consumers Shift to Sustainable Products
Latest Headlines
World News
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
2 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
2 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
3 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
6 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
6 mins
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
6 mins
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
8 mins
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
8 mins
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app