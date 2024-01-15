Japan’s Stock Market Soars: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000-Point Threshold

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index is celebrating a significant milestone, surpassing the 35,000-point threshold for the first time since February 1990 and reaching new 33-year highs. The Topix index, too, is riding the high wave, hitting similar multi-decade highs. This rally, which began on January 5, 2024, is being hailed by market analysts as a testament to Japan’s robust financial health and strategic monetary policies.

Factors Fueling the Rally

Several elements are contributing to this sustained growth in the Japanese stock market. Foremost among them is the ultra-accommodative monetary policy being pursued by Japan. This policy, coupled with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) ambitious corporate governance improvements, has significantly enhanced the stock market’s appeal to investors. Among the TSE’s initiatives is the directive to companies with low price-to-book ratios to ‘comply or explain,’ with a warning of possible delisting by 2026. This strategic move is designed to boost capital efficiency metrics and stock prices, thereby attracting a larger pool of investors.

Another significant factor is the positive trend in wage negotiations, known as Shunto. The prospect of significant wage increases in 2024 has further buoyed investor confidence. The Bank of America has likened the current rally to the one experienced between April and June 2023, indicating a potential repetition of the positive economic cycle.

Foreign Investment and the Role of the Yen

The depreciation of the Japanese yen has also played a crucial role in bolstering the stock market. As the yen weakens, foreign investments into Japan become more attractive. This dynamic is evident in the rising net inflows into Japanese equity funds, which surged from 70 billion yen in November 2023 to 320 billion yen in December 2023.

A Look Ahead

Despite the rally, there are concerns about overbought technical conditions that could trigger a short-term market correction. However, these concerns are tempered by an overall optimism about the sustainability of the upward trend. Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong, for instance, remains optimistic, citing factors such as subdued wage data, weaker household spending, and the TSE’s corporate governance measures. He suggests that the Nikkei 225 could potentially retest its all-time high of 38,195 points, set in December 1989, in the foreseeable future.

In conclusion, Japan’s stock market rally offers a compelling narrative of a nation’s financial resilience and strategic maneuvering in the face of global economic shifts. As the Nikkei and Topix indices continue to scale new heights, the world watches with keen interest, awaiting the next chapter in Japan’s financial saga.