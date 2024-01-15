en English
Business

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Hits Multi-Decade Highs Amid Optimistic Market Outlook

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Hits Multi-Decade Highs Amid Optimistic Market Outlook

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index has made a triumphant return to the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990, reaching new highs unseen in 33 years. The rally, which began on January 5, has seen the Topix index follow suit, reaching similar record-breaking highs. This surge in Japan’s equity market has elicited optimistic projections from market strategists and analysts alike.

Factors Behind the Rally

Several contributing factors have been identified for the stock market’s impressive performance. IG Asia’s Market Strategist, Yeap Jun Rong, points to subdued wage data and weaker household spending, which allow the Bank of Japan to sustain its ultra-accommodative policies—a supportive environment for equities. Additionally, corporate governance measures imposed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange have also played a role in bolstering the market’s performance. Companies are being directed to address low price-to-book ratios or face the possibility of delisting by 2026.

A Look Back and Forward

Bank of America analysts have drawn parallels between the current rally and the one that took place between April and June 2023, noting similarities and the potential impact of higher wage increases from Shunto negotiations in 2024. Meanwhile, the weak yen has been an attractive lure for overseas investor funds, with net inflows to Japanese equity funds seeing a significant rise in December.

Outlook and Predictions

Despite some analysts issuing words of caution against near-term overbought technical conditions, the overall sentiment remains positive. Expectations are high that the Nikkei 225 may retest its all-time high of 38,195 from December 1989 in the coming months. As Japan’s stock market continues to rally, the world watches with anticipation, hopeful that this upward trend signals a strong economic year ahead for the country.

Business Japan Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

